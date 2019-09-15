Mike D. Peters
Mike D. Peters passed away August 17, 2019, after a valiant fight with cancer. His life was a blessing, his memory a treasure. Family, friends and acquaintances are invited to share stories and celebrate his life on September 28, 2019, at 1965 Staghorn Drive, Tetonia, Idaho from 2 to 4 p.m. (BYOC: Bring your own chair).

