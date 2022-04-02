Carole Ellen Lowe left us speechless at the grace of her quick and unexpected exit at age 74. She expired of natural causes with a single sigh on the first day of Spring, under the bluest of skies. In her last hours she enjoyed the fresh 10" blanket of new snow that carpeted the forest that morning, brilliant sun, the wind in her hair, and friends in tow, as they journeyed back from a favorite cross-country ski tour up Darby Canyon on Mach 21, 2002.
Carole Lowe was born Dec 3, 1947, to Calvin & Adele Chandler in Ogden, UT. She was the oldest of five children and graduated from Weber State College with a B.S. in Elementary Education in 1972. She had a brief marriage to Mike Lowe and sewed the first backpacks for Lowe Alpine Systems, founded by Mike and his brother, Alex Lowe.
Carole spent many summers guiding for Colorado Outward Bound where she honed her guiding and outdoor skills. Leading an adventurous life, she moved to Teton Valley with friends in 1978. Living rurally meant doing whatever she could to carve a place for herself in this beautiful, high mountain valley. She was an industrial seamstress, teacher at Alta Elementary School, worked at Fred Mugler’s Mountaineering Outfitters, and taught both cross-country and telemark skiing for Teton Mountain Touring (predecessor of Yostmark Mountain Equipment) and Grand Targhee Resort. Additionally, she spent numerous summers as a Wilderness Ranger in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness and later shared her deep knowledge of the area, local history and wildflowers as an instructor and guide for local Elder Hostel programs.
Carole was a patient teacher with a good sense of humor. She loved being outdoors and in the in mountains. Her engaging smile, easy competence, beautiful ski turns, and bright laugh inspired many. She co-founded and was instrumental in the success of Rendezvous Ski Tours, a backcountry hut system and guide service (predecessor of Teton Mountain Guides).
Her mountain life was complemented by her enthusiasm and love for the southern Utah desert, which she thoroughly explored over the years, and world travel. She was also a voracious reader. Additionally, Carole loved making music with friends and expanding her expertise to new instruments. She had a wonderful voice, rhythm, and enthusiasm that was often welcome accompaniment to local musicians during Teton Valley’s long winter nights.
Carole was a kind and gentle spirit, a lover of birds and all things wild, and terrific adventure companion. She is survived by her long-time partner, Mark Whittlesey; her extended family, Claire Vitucci (stepdaughter), Elsa Neraas (granddaughter), Willa Fouts, Pat Pansze, Glenn & Lisa Vitucci; as well as her beloved siblings Mark & Jill Chandler, Barbara & Doug Christensen, Katie & Ralph Jaggi, Mary & Danny Christensen; and a multitude of dear friends.
There will be a celebration of Carole’s life at the Linn Canyon Ranch at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 7, 2022. For up-to-date information, please visit www.clairevitucci.com/carole-lowe.