Carol Thomas Fisher of Pocatello, Idaho passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, April 29th, 2022, at the age of 91.
Carol was born to Jesse Thomas and Fern Deveraux on June 16th, 1930, in Driggs, Idaho. She resided in Clawson as a child, growing up with three younger brothers. At the age of 10, she was baptized as a member of The Church of Latter-day Saints. She attended high school in Driggs where she met the love of her life, Robert Milton Fisher. She was married to Bob on October 27, 1948, sealed for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Bob worked in the petroleum industry, leading to a move every 6 months. They were blessed with three sons, who kept her busy. They made their home in Riverton, Wyoming, where they resided for over 20 years. Carol spent her time in Riverton devoted to raising her family and working as a librarian for the school district and the community library.
After all three boys graduated, they made the move to Pingree, Idaho where Bob started his career at Fisher Plumbing. Carol and Bob loved living in Pingree and the community there. They made a lot of lifelong friends and were devoted workers in the Idaho Falls Temple for 24 years. Carol had a true love of the gospel and was quick to serve those around her.
In their later years they made the decision to move to Cottonwood Cove in Pocatello, Idaho. They enjoyed being surrounded by others and being helping hands.
Through the years Carol was always a constant in the lives of her family members.
Carol loved each and every one of her 5 granddaughters and had a small hand in raising each one. She passed on her love of storytelling, books, gardening, and coloring. She enjoyed car rides in the countryside and the company of loved ones.
Through 74 years of marriage, Bob truly showed compassion and patience as he served and cared for Carol up to her last moments.
She was a wonderful spirit and will be greatly missed, until we all meet again.
A special thank you to the staff at Heritage Home Health and Hospice for lending their helping hands.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Fern Thomas; brothers, Glen Elwin Thomas, Dennis Gene Thomas, Ronald Dean Thomas; and son, David Lester Fisher.
She is survived by her sons, Ric (Ellen) Fisher of Jackson, Wyoming; Mark (Lynne) Fisher of Blackfoot, Idaho. Five granddaughters; Tracy (Paul) Lufkin of Denver, Colorado; Bobbi (Pat) Kiser of Gillette, Wyoming, Kristi (Dave) Myers of Hamilton, Montana; Jayme (Dakota) Albertson of Blackfoot, Idaho; Michele Fisher (Landon Stanford) of Salt Lake City, Utah. She was also blessed with 8 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.