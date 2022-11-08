Carol Stratton 4/18/1947 - 11/5/2022 Carol Stratton, 75, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical
Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was the loving mother of Darin Stratton.
Born in Driggs, Idaho on April 18, 1947 Carol was the daughter of Leon and Lucy Stratton. Carol lived
most of her life in Victor, Idaho on their small farm along Trail Creek surrounded by family. She attended
Victor Elementary School, graduated from Teton High School in Driggs, and attended Ricks College in
Rexburg, Idaho. She worked at a day care, on the phone switchboards at Ricks College, taught piano
lessons, as a secretary at Victor Elementary School, and sold Avon throughout Teton Valley for many
years.
She belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a valiant disciple of our Savior
throughout her life. She loved her callings in church that involved being in the primary and working with
the children of the ward. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and visiting with friends and family. She was
always working on a project or doing acts of service for those she loved. She spent many hours cutting,
gluing and decorating scrapbooks filled with pictures and quotes. She loved her sisters and spent
countless hours with her sisters by her side, especially her oldest sister, Connie Solomon. She will be
remembered for her positive, optimistic outlook on life and her love of the savior. She shared her love of
music through playing the piano and most recently playing the piano for her branch sacrament
meetings.
The role of being a mother was the greatest joy of her life. She was a kind and loving mother to Darin
and raised him in their family home in Victor alongside her parents. She loved having a car full of Darin's
friends and teammates to take to ball games and cheering them on. She was an avid animal lover
especially dogs.
As an infant she contracted Polio and lived with its lasting affects her entire life. She endured many
surgeries throughout her life. She never let the limited use of her legs stop her from living a full and
vibrant life full of love.
She is survived by her son, Darin Stratton (Amy) of Victor, ID her brother in-law Robert Hill (Ann) of
Victor, ID nephew Jeff Hill of Riverton, UT, Niece Debbie Abelin (Phil) of Whitehall, MT and many great
nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Leon Stratton, Lucy Stratton, and sisters
Connie Solomon, Arlene Matern, and Elaine Hill.
The funeral services will be held on November 11, 2022 at 1:00pm at the Victor LDS Chapel at 87 East
Center Street, Victor, ID with internment at the Victor Cemetery. The family will welcome friends and
family for visitation and viewing on Thursday November 10, 2022 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm and on Friday
from 12:00 to 12:45.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandtetonfuneralhomedriggs.com.
