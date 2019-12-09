Brian G. McDonnell, 50 of Victor, passed away on December 5, 2019 at his home. Memorial Services will be on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Good Shepard Catholic Church in Driggs. A Celebration of Life will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the Wildwood Room in Victor. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.
