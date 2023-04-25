Brett Jennings August 31, 1984 - April 23, 2023 Brett "Bear" Allen Jennings, 38 of Driggs Idaho died April 23,2023, at EIRMC of natural causes!
He was born August 31, 1984 to Dennis and Patee Jennings in Jackson, Wyoming.
After living in Jackson for a few years, his family moved to Victor Idaho where he attended Victor Elementary and then attended Teton High School in Driggs, graduating in 2003.
He was married to his high school sweetheart Amy Hatch on September 17, 2005. His pride and joy were his three children, Kylie, Taytum, and Hagen.
Brett owned and operated a successful construction and concrete business, Jennings Mudd. He was a very hard-working family man!
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding four wheelers in the outdoors. He loved supporting his children in their sporting activities and other endeavors. He was known for his laughter, giant heart, quick wit, and his big bear hugs. Family was everything to him, and he loved spending every moment with them.
He is survived by his loving wife, Amy and his adorable children, Kylie, Taytum, and Hagen. His parents, Dennis and Patee Jennings. His Five Brothers, Josh, Cody, Brad, Justin, and Ronnie.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Tetonia chapel, followed by a lunch. The burial will then take place at Cedron Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home.
