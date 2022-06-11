On November 17, 1930, Bonnie Lue Duke got a round-trip ticket to the greatest adventure of lifetime with an open-ended return date. She was sent to Victor, Idaho, into the loving home of Virda Hatch and Bill Duke. She was the third of what would become a family of nine children: six girls and three boys.
Bonnie had the wanderlust from a young age and had many adventures in the shadow of the Teton mountains. From her home town of Victor, Idaho, she learned to work hard and play hard. But her feet would not stay still, and as a young woman she soon moved to the big City of Salt Lake where she worked for a jewelry store and a photography studio where her picture would grace the display window for Valentine's Day.
Her travels would then take her to San Francisco to work. While dancing at the USO, she met Richard Burton who fell instantly in love with her. He was determined to marry her and she soon flew to Hawaii where they did in fact get married on August 10, 1954. He then took her across the country to his home in New Jersey to live. There they would have and raise their six children.
She made many long-lasting friendships while living in New Jersey that lasted her entire lifetime. Her deep love for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also grew while living there. She served faithfully in many callings, but loved Primary best. She worked as a server for the historical King George Inn and as an administrative assistant for Perkin-Elmer, one of the first technology companies.
Mom enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and creating unfinished projects! She took health seriously and lived a holistic lifestyle before it was a trend. Other favorite activities were swimming, going to movies and having lunch in the parking lot of the Grand Teton Mall with her sister, Carol, on her break! She never turned down a Coke or ice cream. Quality time was important to her even if that was a trip to the gas station for a treat.
Bonnie lived in New Jersey for over 30 years before divorcing and moving on to her next and favorite adventure in the Salt Lake Valley, that of being a Grandmother. She was the best Grandma Bonnie and Mimi any child could ever ask for! She adored them and the feeling was mutual! Children and animals both loved her. Family was everything and everyone was family.
Soon her hometown of Victor called her once again where she would be back with family and old friends. She loved her time there except for the snow and being far from her grandchildren.
Mom loved her family more than anything else except a good trip! She traveled the entire USA in a station wagon with six children and never complained. She loved going to Hawaii, San Diego, Las Vegas, Disneyland, and even walked on the Great Wall of China at the age of 82, but Idaho was always her favorite place to be. And once again Mom would move one last time to Idaho Falls.
Bonnie leaves behind for further adventures, her children, Rick (Carrie) Burton, Robin (Kelley) Siepert, Tami (David) Bradbury, Lisa (Jeff) Carter, Kelly Ann (Marc) Strauss, and Cyndy Hyer; sister, Doris Maxfield; sister, LaVon Hansen; brother, Cal (Deanna) Duke; brother, John Hile (Betty) Duke; brother, Don (Sondra) Duke; and sister, Carol (Elden) Dalley; 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; and her puppy, Chanelle.
Her return home date came June 9, 2022, where she has traveled to spend time with her parents; sisters, Maxine and Afton; her poodles, Coquette and Gigi; and many other loved ones who have already returned to their Heavenly home.
Mom was a huge advocate of education and helping others. She felt some form of further education was one of the most important steps you could take in life. She loved and accepted everyone unconditionally and had a huge capacity for compassion. She was a fabulous Mother and outstanding grandmother.
Travel plans can change at any time, so take time to tell your family how much you love them. Please help us celebrate her life by wearing something pink, her favorite color, and eat some chocolate.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Victor Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.