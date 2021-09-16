Benjamin Hatch 

Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Benjamin Jess Hatch, 89 of Tetonia, Idaho passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at his son’s home in Rigby, Idaho.
Ben was born September 5, 1932 in Tetonia, Idaho to Cecil Joseph Hatch and Della L Rudd Hatch. He was raised and attended schools in Tetonia. During his adult life he lived in Washington, Montana and Idaho; living the majority of his life in Idaho. Ben was married to Laura Helfer, they later divorced; then he married Sherrl Haddon, they also divorced. He was blessed with four daughters and six sons. Ben was a logger by trade; after retiring, he worked as a lift operator at Grand Targhee Ski Resort.
Ben loved and appreciated the beauty of the outdoors. In his early years he enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseback riding and hunting mushrooms. Later in life he enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler and visiting with his family and friends.
Ben is survived by his daughters, Jackie Hatch, Vivian Buckland, Kathy Hatch; sons, Joe Hatch, Lindsay Hatch, Hank Hatch, Shane Hatch, Marten Hatch, Danny Eck; brother, Tom Hatch; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna; sisters, Ilene, Ruth, Lucy, Lois; brothers, Ray, Richard, and Jay.
A celebration of life will take place during the Hatch family reunion. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
