Barbara Mae Hill 89, of Driggs, passed away on March 14, 2020. Memorial Services will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at noon at the Victor L.D.S. Church. There will be a light meal to follow. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.
