Barbara Mae Hill, 89, of Driggs, passed away on March 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11 am at the Driggs Stake Center.
A visitation will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6:30-8 pm at the church and again from 10-10:45 Friday morning, also at the church. Idaho Falls with the current situation the Church is unavailable, all services will be moved to the Valley Mortuary in Driggs.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.