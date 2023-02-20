...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and strong wind. Winds gusting over 40 mph are
likely with some locations with gusts exceeding 50 mph.
Localized whiteout conditions are still expected. Wind chills
of minus 20 to minus 30 are likely in the Island Park and
Kilgore areas.
* WHERE...Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,
Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier,
Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Wayan, Swan Valley,
Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible in
several areas. Blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Additional or extended road closures are possible.
The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Barbara M (Pulley) Klebesadel December 4, 1937 - February 11, 2023 Barbara M. Klebesadel 12/04/1937 - 02/11/2023
Barbara passed away in Rockledge, FL on February 11, 2023. Barbara was born December 4, 1937, in Lodi, Wisconsin to Donald William Pulley and Magdalena Hach Pulley. She grew up in Wisconsin where she met and married Romer W. Klebesadel. After starting their family, they eventually moved to Florida where they lived for some time. In 1980, they moved to Teton Valley, Idaho, where they ran the Ye Old Spirits and Beverage Shoppe; a job that brought them much happiness and allowed them to connect with the community they grew to love. In 2009, Barbara’s health forced them to move to a warmer climate, so they moved to Mesquite, Nevada. They were living in Mesquite until Romer’s passing in 2012, at which point Barbara moved to live with her daughter in Florida.
Barbara is survived by her children, Robin Workman, Roxanne Klebesadel, Rex Klebesadel, and Lesli Klebesadel as well as her brothers, Bill Pulley, Ken Rowin, Bob Rowin, Jerry Rowin, Ralph Rowin, and Walter Rowin along with many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Romer, and her brother Roger Rowin.
