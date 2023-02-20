Barbara M (Pulley) Klebesadel December 4, 1937 - February 11, 2023 Barbara M. Klebesadel 12/04/1937 - 02/11/2023

Barbara passed away in Rockledge, FL on February 11, 2023. Barbara was born December 4, 1937, in Lodi, Wisconsin to Donald William Pulley and Magdalena Hach Pulley. She grew up in Wisconsin where she met and married Romer W. Klebesadel. After starting their family, they eventually moved to Florida where they lived for some time. In 1980, they moved to Teton Valley, Idaho, where they ran the Ye Old Spirits and Beverage Shoppe; a job that brought them much happiness and allowed them to connect with the community they grew to love. In 2009, Barbara’s health forced them to move to a warmer climate, so they moved to Mesquite, Nevada. They were living in Mesquite until Romer’s passing in 2012, at which point Barbara moved to live with her daughter in Florida.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.