Annie Claire Kobetsky, loving mother to Kade and wife to Jake, passed away peacefully at her home in Driggs, ID on Tuesday, October 1. She was born on May 27, 1982 in Sidney, Montana. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in East Grand Forks, Minnesota in 2000. Annie and Jake met in 2002 before moving to Idaho in 2005 where she worked in Idaho Falls and Teton Valley as an OTA, (Occupational Therapy Assistant).
Annie’s love of adventure brought her and Jake to Idaho. They married in 2009 and had their son Kade in 2014. She loved the outdoors and their camper was her haven. They spent time floating the Teton River, shed hunting, hiking and fishing. She loved the mountains. She loved the snow, skiing and snowmobiling. She also loved music. Whether is was a festival, Music on Main, a live band at a local establishment or just listening to her own tunes while cruising country roads, music was a part of her soul.
Jake was Annie’s hero and Kade was the light of her life. They were everything to her. She loved finding unique ways to make Kade happy, like letting him play in a big bucket of pasta. She loved showing him new things and letting him experience things some people go their whole lives without doing or seeing. Some of Annie’s favorite childhood memories were of camping and she wanted Kade to have the same experience. They loved going to pools and parks and dinosaur museums or exhibits. She also loved the more simple times with Kade just reading or talking.
Annie was a helper and positive light. As a child she had many friends, but had a tendency to seek out the ones who may have been bullied or somehow disadvantaged. Her motherly instincts could be seen early on. She was always neat and organized and had a tendency to take care of her siblings whether they liked it or not. She wrote poetry about her family and would call herself the belly button because she was the one that held everything together.
She is survived by her husband Jake and son Kade Kobetsky of Teton Valley, Idaho, her mother Darlene Misheski of Eugene, Oregon, father Jess Nicholson of Sidney, Montana, siblings Tessa Palser of Virginia, Seth Palser of Wisconsin, Jessie Nicholson of Florence, Oregon, Ethan Nicholson of Eugene, Oregon, Bailey Nicholson of Eugene, Oregon, grandmother Joyce Kavanaugh of Devil's Lake, North Dakota, mother-in-law Sheila Blackmun (Bruce Watkins), father-in-law Jon Kobetsky (Jane Kobetsky), brothers-in-law, Beau Kobetsky of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, Wyatt Watkins of Victor, Idaho and sister-in-law Brynn (Scott) Erickson, of Kennedy, Minnesota.
Services will be held on Sunday, October 6 at St. Francis of the Tetons church in Alta, Wyoming at 6 p.m. for alpenglow on her beloved Teton Mountains.
