Annette McBride Johnson, age 79, of Bancroft, ID and long-time resident of Victor, ID passed away at home on Friday, February 26, 2021, surrounded by loved ones due to complications of a broken hip and late stages of dementia. Annette was born on August 29, 1941, to Frank and Dorothy (Kunz) McBride at the Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs, ID. She was the oldest of 4 children. She was raised on a farm and helped care for her younger siblings and enjoyed working in the garden with her family.
Annette attended Ricks College and received her Registered Nursing Degree, graduating with high honors. She married Terry Edwin Johnson on February 1, 1962, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Annette worked in both Rigby and Teton Valley as an RN. Together they raised 8 children, and after her youngest child started school, she worked as Post Mistress in Victor. Later, she had a desire to return to nursing and completed a refresher course to work as an RN for Teton Valley and Jackson Wyoming Home Health Care and Hospice.
Terry & Annette lived in Teton Valley until 2008. They served a mission in Nauvoo, IL for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After returning from their mission, they sold their farm in Victor, ID and moved to a ranch in Bancroft, ID. She was a member of the Squaw Creek Camp of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and served as a captain. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including: Counselor in the Relief Society and President in the Young Women and Primary organizations. She enjoyed singing in the ward choir, reading, telling stories, painting, cooking, gardening, fishing, and enjoying nature. Annette was a gifted nurse and caregiver to all. Her life was one of selfless service.
Annette is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Terry Johnson; her dearest children Barry Johnson (Lori) Idaho Falls, ID; Lisa Poole (Travis) Lehi, UT; Janet Pope (Mike) Draper, UT; Dirk Johnson (Marnie) Bancroft, ID; Sally Wunderli (Robert) Idaho Falls, ID; Linda Cripe (Ben) Idaho Falls, ID; Brooks Johnson (Sara) Victor, ID; and James Johnson (MariAnne) Victor, ID. Her 31 cherished grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and her siblings Mary Jean Wootton, Orem, UT; Wayne McBride (Pat) Orem, UT; and Gayle Young (Walter) Wallsburg, UT. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Dorothy McBride and 3 precious grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Bancroft LDS Chapel (311 South Main, Bancroft, ID) with a viewing at 10:00 AM. Graveside services will be held at the Victor Cemetery at 3:30 PM.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and medical staff that took such loving care of her.
Arrangements for webcasting are trying to be made. Please look to the funeral home’s website for details and to send condolences to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.