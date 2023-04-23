Allen Howard ("Papa") Davis March 21, 1953 - April 1, 2023 Allen Howard "Papa" Davis, 70, long time resident of Victor, ID passed away in his sleep April 1, 2023. He had been battling ALS for a couple years. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Glen Edward Davis and Electa Renker Davis. He grew up working in the family business of manufactured homes. Ideal Mobile Home Park was started by his grandfather in the 40's. Growing up in Cleveland he spent many years learning the family business. He pursued a BA in Graphic Design at Ohio University 1971-1975 . He joined Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, where he became their treasurer. He worked in many capacities at Ideal Mobile Home Park till 1995.

Allen and Tricia Scalia met in high school. They were married in May 1978. They settled in Cleveland, to continue expanding the mobile home park. They welcomed their only child, HannahSarah Jan 17, 1994. He was the first one to hold her and the inseparable bond of "Papa and Hunka" began.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.