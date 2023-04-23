Allen Howard ("Papa") Davis March 21, 1953 - April 1, 2023 Allen Howard "Papa" Davis, 70, long time resident of Victor, ID passed away in his sleep April 1, 2023. He had been battling ALS for a couple years. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Glen Edward Davis and Electa Renker Davis. He grew up working in the family business of manufactured homes. Ideal Mobile Home Park was started by his grandfather in the 40's. Growing up in Cleveland he spent many years learning the family business. He pursued a BA in Graphic Design at Ohio University 1971-1975 . He joined Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, where he became their treasurer. He worked in many capacities at Ideal Mobile Home Park till 1995.
Allen and Tricia Scalia met in high school. They were married in May 1978. They settled in Cleveland, to continue expanding the mobile home park. They welcomed their only child, HannahSarah Jan 17, 1994. He was the first one to hold her and the inseparable bond of "Papa and Hunka" began.
January 4 ,1978, he accepted Jesus as his Savior. Al served in many opportunities both in his church or humanitarian trips. He volunteered at Old Faithful Christian Ranch, smuggled Bibles and essentials into Communist countries during the 80's. At his local church, First Baptist of Jackson, he helped implement a sound ministry which would give countless people the ability to watch the service.
After spending 13 summers visiting, Allen moved his family to Victor, ID in 1995. He bought the Breakfast Shoppe in Driggs, ID,1996, where made to order meals were feasted on till 2001. The staff who worked there and the many patrons that dined here were more like family that made it so successful.
He was articulate, a walking dictionary, well-read, keeping up with the current events locally and internationally. He would explore the back country of our beloved National Parks and Forest. He had a passion for photography, drawing with paints, ink, pencil, collected comic books, motorcycling, Comic Con Conventions, computers, learning up and coming new tech. The love of cruising was the best medicine to fight this very cruel disease.
Spending time with his daughter and granddaughters, Lily and Scarlet is what brought the simplest of joy. One of the last things he did was go on a Disney cruise with his family. Though divorced, Tricia became his "voice" as ALS progressed. It was through her personal caregiving, Allen would finish his traveling plans.
He leaves behind his daughter, HannahSarah (Nate) Cameron of Burly ,ID, granddaughters, Lily and Scarlet, brother Robin (Jan) Davis of Lighthouse Point, FL, nephews, Tim Davis and Russell Roberson, nieces Colleen Graven, Richelle Draper, Shannon Roberson, and Jesse Hall, cousin Jim Morrison, many more cousins, college friends who helped throughout life, and all those friends that came to visit for his special mountain tours.
He is preceded by his parents, sister Karen Roberson, and Aunt Isabelle Morrison. The family would like to thank Grand Teton Funeral Home and Cremation for the compassion during this most challenging and devastating time.
Celebration of Life will be in June at Cleveland, Ohio Parma Heights Baptist Church. His ashes will be scattered in the mountains he loved. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to First Baptist Church, Jackson, WY in his memory for short term mission trips. The family is putting together a memory book for the girls, if you have a special memory of Allen please post here, or send to Davis Family 1105 Taylor Mountain Dr Victor, ID 83455
