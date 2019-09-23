The application period for the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Youth Philanthropy Program, in partnership with the Dual Enrollment Government class at Teton High School, opens on Monday, September 30, 2019 at a.m. Applications are due on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 5 p.m.
Now in its ninth year, this program is an excellent opportunity for introducing the concept of philanthropy to the next generation while helping them to better understand the significant and impactful roles that nonprofits play in our own community. Students gain a keen understanding of the granting process as they thoughtfully review grant applications, meet with nonprofit leaders from applying organizations, and award grant funds to local charities. Not only does the program help develop a deeper understanding of the granting process, but students also get a firsthand look at the many roles that nonprofits play in our community and in meeting the needs of their fellow citizens.
According to one of last year’s student philanthropists, “I learned that there are many organizations that help make our community great, also, that many of them are in need. Although we could not fund all of the proposed projects, there are many different ways to help local organizations. Philanthropy does not just mean to give money, it is to volunteer your time, effort, and skills to the community. I am pleased to know that our community cares enough to support nonprofits to build a healthy environment.”
The Youth Philanthropy Program is made possible through the generosity of Tin Cup Challengers and other private donors who partner with the Community Foundation of Teton Valley to elevate lives through the power of generosity. This year, youth philanthropists will be awarding $5,000 to local nonprofits serving Teton Valley.
Local organizations interested in applying as part of the 2019 Fall Youth Philanthropy Grant Program may visit www.cftetonvalley.org for an application and more detailed grant information. Completed grant applications with required supporting documentation should be emailed to bthysell@cftetonvalley.org no later than 5pm on Friday, October 18, 2019. For further questions or requests, please call 208-354-0230.
About the Community Foundation of Teton Valley
The mission of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is to elevate lives through the power of generosity. We seek to achieve our mission by empowering donors, championing local nonprofits, promoting a culture of giving, and serving as a catalyst in addressing critical community needs. The Community Foundation hosts the Tin Cup Challenge, an annual fundraiser that in just 12 years has raised over $14.2 million for Teton Valley nonprofits. For more information, please visit www.cftetonvalley.org or call the office at (208) 354-0230.
