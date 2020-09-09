Now in its 10th year, the Youth Philanthropy Program is an excellent opportunity for introducing the concept of philanthropy to the next generation while helping them to better understand the significant and impactful roles that nonprofits play in our own community. Students gain a keen understanding of the granting process as they thoughtfully review grant applications, meet with nonprofit leaders from applying organizations, and award grant funds to local charities. Not only does the program help develop a deeper understanding of the granting process, but students also get a firsthand look at the many roles that nonprofits play in our community and in meeting the needs of their fellow citizens.
According to one of last year’s student philanthropists, “I will be more likely to donate time, talent, or money to nonprofit causes. Coming face-to-face with the needs of my own community created an awareness of our needs. My aspiration to be a more active member of my community was reinforced. It is amazing to think that putting aside time to volunteer for others can not only change someone’s day, but your own as well.”
The Youth Philanthropy Program is made possible through the generosity of Tin Cup Challengers and other private donors who partner with the Community Foundation of Teton Valley to elevate lives through the power of generosity. In past years students have had $5,000 to award to nonprofits. This year, thanks to the generosity of Richard Grundler, who deeply believes in this program, Youth Philanthropists will be awarding a total of $7,000 to local nonprofits serving Teton Valley.
The application period for the Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s Youth Philanthropy Program, in partnership with the Dual Enrollment Government class at Teton High School, opens on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Applications are due on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.
Local organizations interested in applying as part of the 2020 Youth Philanthropy Grant Program may visit www.cftetonvalley.org for an application and more detailed grant information. Completed grant applications with required supporting documentation should be emailed to bthysell@cftetonvalley.org no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30. For further questions or requests, please call 208-354-0230.