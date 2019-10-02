Youth 17 years old and younger with an Idaho hunting license can participate in the youth pheasant hunt so long as they’re accompanied by an Idaho licensed hunter age 18 years or older. The statewide youth hunt season runs from Saturday, Oct. 5 through Oct. 11.
Fish and Game will stock pheasants at seven WMAs for this year’s youth pheasant hunt. Youth hunters do not need a WMA upland game bird permit, but they are required to wear hunter orange above the waist during the pheasant season while hunting on these WMA’s. A hunter orange hat meets this requirement.
Here is the stocking schedule at Fish and Game’s Wildlife Management Areas for the Youth Pheasant Hunt:
