Yellowstone flood flyover

Erosion from flooding approaches a section of Northeast Entrance Road next the Lamar River in Yellowstone National Park on June 19.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Road work that’s meant to restore access between Yellowstone National Park and the gateway towns to its north and northeast is expected to wrap up by mid-October, officials announced on Wednesday morning.

After a 500-year flood event damaged roads and infrastructure around the park in mid-June, crews have been repairing sections of the Northeast Entrance Road and conducting major improvements along Old Gardiner Road.

