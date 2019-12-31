Teton Valley continued its long tradition of setting the bar when it comes to producing headlines in 2019, some of which made state and national news outlets. The valley pushed the boundaries this year challenging a 90 year old tradition, grappling with new development ideas and plans while celebrating ongoing successes, achievements and charity.
School district wraps up fraud case
This was a story that began at the end of 2018 only to gain momentum heading full steam into 2019. Working with the FBI and local and interstate law enforcement, the Teton School District 401 was able to recover $475,000 of funds lost in a single fraudulent online banking transaction.
The relief of the recovery was brief as the school district worked to replace its business manager, created new online billing policies and realized a 20 percent increase in their ICRMP insurance, all the while navigating a testy public response.
The mascot debate reignites
In March, the question of whether to retire the Teton High School mascot resurrected after laying dormant for more than six years. The result ushered in the familiar rallying cry to keep the 90 year old Redskin moniker with the school board putting the idea to the school staff, students and the community. After weeks of debate, meetings, events hosting pro-Redskin supporters and events hosting local Native American tribes pushing for the change, the Teton School Board voted 4-1 to retire the mascot by the end of the 2020 school year.
The decision was met with civil rights grievances and a robust election ballot that was largely spilt with pro-Redskin candidates. The school board then took the additional step of creating a school board policy which would disallow the use of Native American imagery and names that could be used as a mascot in the future. The board vote was split 3-2.
Murder case finds a sentencing after three years
In May, Jackson resident Erik Ohlson was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2016 murder of Driggs resident Jennifer Nalley after two days of testimony in the Teton County Courthouse. Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Olson to serve at least 25 years before he is eligible for parole. For Elyse Archer, Jennifer’s closest friend in the valley, she and other members of the Jackson Hole Roller Derby team, they laced up after the verdict and took a few laps around the courthouse after the sentencing. ”I really I feel good that he’s sentenced and going to prison,” said Archer who testified during the trial. “It’s been so long and the heart break of it all — it was really hard to relive that every time he filed a motion, or changed a plea. The sentencing seems non-momentous in way. Like I said in court — my life went on, and her life stop.”
Ohlson was arrested in July 2016 after he crashed his truck into an electrical pole on 2500 North, just three miles from Nalley’s cabin in Driggs where she lay dead from eight gun shot wounds suffered that same night, according to the Teton County Coroner’s report. She was about 12 weeks pregnant at the time. Ohlson was arrested for a DUI and later confessed to killing Nalley. However, his confession was thrown out after the court determined that the Idaho State Police failed to provide legal counsel to Ohlson during the interrogation.
Are glampgrounds the new golf courses?
The recent influx of large “glamping” (camping with resort style amenities) proposals outside of city limits is reminding some of the subdivision and golf course boom of the prior decade.
The final four months of 2019 saw a lot of discussion about several conditional use permit applications scheduled for review by the Teton County Planning & Zoning and the Board of County Commissioners. If approved, the Under Canvas and Moose Creek Ranch projects in Moose Creek and the Teton West Resort south of Tetonia would entail the addition of over 100 new camping units to the valley, in the form of Conestoga wagons, RV sites, and elaborate canvas “glamping” units. Teton Valley Resort in Victor has also expanded its offerings, while in September the P&Z recommended denial for a smaller campground and horse veterinary service on 4000S east of the highway, a proposal that neighbors loudly opposed.
Community suffers a difficult lose
In early June, an accident just outside of Tetonia claimed the lives of valley residents Dory Puglisi, 8, and Madi Quissek, 45, an educator at the Teton Middle School. Myrna Izaguirre’s was driving the other vehicle when the head on collision occurred. Izaguirre was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide. Her case is currently working through the court system.
Victor rapist arrested, pleads guilty
It was a high profile case in 2017 when a rape occurred at the Victor City Park. This summer, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Chet Neilson, a 31 year old man from St. Anthony who worked locally. Through dogged detective work, local law enforcement were able to obtain DNA which led to Neilson’s arrest and subsequent guilty plea to felony rape after a court mediation netted a plea agreement. Neilson is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 21, 2020.
Mayors and councils clash
In 2019 there was at least once instance per city of elected officials going toe to toe on particular issues, with varying outcomes.
Despite pressure from Mayor Gloria Hoopes, Tetonia City Council decided to give city residents a choice on how they want to deal with their own trash, at least for right now. The mayor had proposed that Tetonia could start providing curbside service, which it would do by charging all residents a collection fee and purchasing a used garbage truck for $25,000, but she was unable to persuade council members Aaron Hansen and Nanci Garling to pass a new ordinance allowing the city to provide trash collection and charge for it.
The Driggs government experienced a minor rebellion in November when long-brewing tensions boiled over and some of the city council members sought to wrest control of their meeting agendas from Mayor Hyrum Johnson.
Council members Ralph Mossman, August Christensen, and Erika Earles expressed their frustration with how meetings are controlled by the mayor and said they wanted a more concrete list of upcoming items on agendas, including public hearings and action items. The leaders of the council uprising appeared to have made some headway; Johnson pledged to listen better in future meetings, and the city staff is in the process of drafting a rules and regulations handbook to guide protocol for the council and mayor.
Near the end of the year, Mayor Jeff Potter took a stand against the Victor City Council by authorizing a $2,500 payment to Grand Targhee to help fund the resort’s new shuttle route. Grand Targhee had requested $9,000 from the city but council members Dustin Green and Tim Wells were firm in their opposition to subsidizing private business, and voted against any funding. The $2,500 was drawn from the city’s resort tax fund and is the maximum the mayor is allowed to expend without the council’s oversight.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.