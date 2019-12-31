We reported that 2018 was the year of turnover in the nonprofit world, but 2019 was much quieter on that front. Rather, the valley saw the timely ends of more than a few people’s long, impactful careers. Apparently 2019 was the year of retirement.
Some people have described Ann Loyola as the backbone of the Teton Valley Health organization. As the head of the public affairs and marketing department for 18 years, Loyola helped lead the hospital through a transition from a public entity to a nonprofit facility, weathered the ambulance service transfer, worked with six CEOs and six more CFOs in the course of her career, and saw the addition of medical facilities including the Cache Clinic and the new and improved Victor clinic.
Her appreciation and understanding of how important rural health care is to a small mountain town never waned through the years.
After thirteen years at Grand Targhee Resort and almost four decades in the industry, Rick Swanker, the director of mountain operations, took his leave from the resort and from the Tetons, hightailing it to Costa Rica at the end of last season. As director of mountain operations, Swanker faced myriad challenges. There’s always the task of managing a large staff and maintaining a fleet of pricey vehicles and snow movers. Add to that the unforeseen problems that can arise like lift issues, machinery breaking down, or too much snow.
Neil Gleichman, the celebrated running coach and history teacher, retired at the end of the 2018/19 school year after 25 years on the front lines of the young lives at Teton High School.
Gleichman’s body of work included teaching and coaching generations of students at THS, long lists of valley names whose children have earned state titles, championships, and academic excellence while he weathered the ever changing dynamics in the halls of the high school and grew the Teton running program from an average of three runners to sixty or more each season.
Gary Beebe, a renowned fisherman and guide and the owner of Mountain Driftboat in Victor, has also left the valley for warmer climes, at least part time. While he loves the boats, Beebe couldn’t find anyone to keep the business going after he retired. That’s why he let his inventory of Clackacrafts run down, and hopes to focus on selling high-end oars, including one he designed with Sawyer Paddles & Oars.
Guch Lombardi and Chuck Spray, the owners of Guchiebird’s, built the tall, rectangular building on Little Avenue after making the decision more than 13 years ago to pull up stakes in Jackson and put down roots in Teton Valley. This was just before the recession and housing bust, but they never wavered in their commitment to growing their dream along Little Ave, even as the economy waxed and waned. Now Guch and Chuck have decided to retire and sell the retail business.
“It’s the cat’s pajamas to own your own business,” said Guch.
