In a new agreement with the Caribou Targhee National Forest, Teton County, Wyoming has committed to not only continue plowing South Leigh Canyon Road, but to also grade South Leigh, Teton Canyon, and Rapid Creek roads once each spring.
Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence explained that the US Forest Service will typically enter into a cooperative forest road agreement with local counties about who will maintain roads that overlap jurisdictions, in order to increase the efficiency of operations. Historically, Teton County, Wyoming has plowed South Leigh because the road provides access to Wyoming residences, and the USFS has performed spring and summer road maintenance. But Pence said that with budget cuts in recent years, the Teton Basin District can no longer afford to bring a grader up to the valley from another district multiple times a year; he has to focus on higher priorities elsewhere.
That’s why the Teton County commissioners at their first October meeting signed an agreement to perform spring blading each year on South Leigh, Teton Canyon, and Rapid Creek to fill in ruts, cut out washboard, and spread gravel uniformly across road surface. The maintenance will cost the county a little over $4,000 annually. Plowing on South Leigh is already included in the 2019-25 Alta Roads snow removal contract that was recently awarded to Driggs-based company Action Excavation.
Spring blading means that the first half mile into Teton Canyon and the road that leads to the Spring Creek Trailhead won’t start the season riddled with potholes, or craters, as Pence described them.
“This year the county stepped up and took it on,” he said. “It’s a really big benefit to homeowners at a minimal cost to the county, and they’re using a local contractor.”
The USFS still plans to grade the roads in its jurisdiction at least once per summer.
