The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is investigating a report of a possible mountain lion attack in Darby Canyon on June 14. However, said Mark Gocke, Game and Fish Public Information Officer, should the attack prove credible, the offending animal will more likely have been a black bear.
Gocke and Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence said on Monday that a group of teenagers were camping just below the LDS Camp near the Wind Cave in Darby Canyon across the Wyoming border this past weekend. Pence reported that early Sunday morning one of the teenagers was taken to Teton Valley Hospital after sustaining scratch marks from an animal attack while they lay inside their tent.
Pence said the campsite was littered with beer and food, all of which could have attracted an animal to the campsite. He said that a deer carcass was discovered near the campsite that looked like it had been killed by a mountain lion, but was being fed on by a black bear based on the bite marks.
Gocke said the G&F is taking the complaint seriously and has set a bear trap near the area.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions at this point,” said Gocke. “We have visited with the reporting party twice who described the incident as waking up with a sharp pain in his back at 5 a.m. He believed he saw a lion while in his tent, however, we’re not seeing evidence of any kind of lion attack. There are some things that are confounding about this, but we’re trying to find the offending animal.”
Pence reminded the public that keeping a clean camp is important this time of year. He said a recent trip to Teton Canyon yielded campers with open food containers, dog food and other yummy items that would invite a bear into a camp.
