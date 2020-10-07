With crews across Driggs in the midst of digging trenches and installing conduit for fiber optic cable, the Teton Valley News had a few logistical questions for Silver Star Communications, who is overseeing the process.
-How did you choose the project area?
In Teton Valley, companies like Silver Star could not apply for CARES broadband grants, so the onus was on the municipalities as per the grant rules. Only one downtown Driggs grant was awarded out of the five submitted in Teton Valley. The others did not meet the stringent criteria relative to other needs across the state and within the budget.
-How many Driggs households still need to sign up?
There are approximately 690 locations and 830 potential customers in the grant area. At the time of this writing (Oct. 5), we still need about 450 customers to sign up. Visit this page to sign up.
-When will DSL service be cut off for people who failed to sign up for fiber?
While an exact date hasn’t been established, once the fiber-optic cables are in place and customers are signed up and using the service, it no longer makes sense to be operating two parallel networks, especially if one of them is antiquated. At some point, customers will be notified, well in advance, that the DSL network will be decommissioned, likely in the first quarter of 2021.
-Will there be trenches everywhere that fiber is installed?
No. Placing conduit in the ground can require one of three different methods depending on the situation. The preferred method is plowing. This a very narrow cut in the ground that is generally anywhere from 18”-36”. This method is used where the ground has fewer obstructions (mainly rocks) and is somewhat self-filling in its wake. If there are a lot of rocks in the ground which can make plowing difficult, the next tactic would be to trench the ground using a backhoe or similar equipment. Boring is the third method and is used to place conduit under hard surfaces such as concrete or asphalt or underneath creeks and streams. This essentially drilling a hole horizontally through the ground. But going back to trenches, once the conduit is in the trench, it is backfilled almost immediately.
-Will contractors replace the sidewalks, driveways and landscaping disturbed by construction?
Using the boring method (as mentioned above), any damage to sidewalks and driveways will be mitigated. If some damage should occur, Silver Star would arrange to repair it. Trenching should be minimally invasive but may cause some cosmetic disturbance to landscaping. Silver Star will ensure the trench is filled and any debris such as rocks will be removed. However, the project funds do not cover the cost of any landscape repair. This includes lawn sod/seeding and repair as well as replacement of plants, flowers, trees and shrubbery. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.
If you have any additional questions, visit SilverStar.com, go to the CONTACT US page and submit your question in the Contact Us form.