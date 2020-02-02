A strong Pacific storm is expected to bring several inches of snow to East Idaho Sunday morning through Monday night.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho alerting motorists about the hazardous driving conditions that will be caused by the storm. The weather service said the storm will hit with such ferocity in many parts of the region that people might want to avoid driving altogether. If you do decide to drive on East Idaho's roads during the storm, you should make sure you have an extra flashlight, food, water and blankets in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The weather service said extremely dangerous flash freezes that will cover local roads in a coating of ice are possible during the storm because of the falling snow and temps quickly plummeting into the teens and single digits.
The storm will dump the most snow — as much as 8 to 15 inches — on Malad, Rockland, Arbon, Preston, Franklin, Weston, Dayton, Inkom, Arimo, McCammon, Downey, Swanlake, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Grace, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, St. Charles, Thatcher, Wayan, Henry, Swan Valley, Palisades, Ririe, Bone, Driggs, Tetonia, Victor, Island Park, Ashton and St. Anthony.
The storm is forecast to dump up to 6 inches of snow on these areas: Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, Atomic City, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Arco, Declo, Raft River, Albion, Almo, Malta, Holbrook, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Spencer and Dubois.
The storm will also bring 35 mph winds to East Idaho, which will cause blowing and drifting snow that will intensify the dangerous driving conditions and could cause road closures. The winds might be strong enough to bring down tree branches.
The weather service said that rain might also fall on East Idaho during the storm, especially in the lower elevations. This will create very hazardous road conditions because the rain will likely freeze upon hitting the ground.
Elsewhere in the state the central Idaho mountains including Salmon, Stanley, Challis, Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Mackay are also bracing to be hit by the storm. Several inches of snow could fall on those areas on Sunday and Monday.
Winter weather advisories calling for snow are also in effect in parts of south central Idaho, southwest Idaho and North Idaho because of the storm.
Outside of Idaho, winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada.
The weather service said another winter storm will likely hit East Idaho on Wednesday and the region will experience temps in the teens and single digits for most of this week. It’s unclear how strong Wednesday’s storm will be at this point but the weather service will provide updates on its expected impact as it approaches.
