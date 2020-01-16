Update 9 a.m., Jan. 17: The Idaho Transportation Department has closed Highway 26 from Ririe to Swan Valley. Highway 32 and 33 past Tetonia are also closed. 511.idaho.gov is your best resource for road closures.
The National Weather Service has placed all of East Idaho under winter weather advisories in anticipation of a winter storm that's forecast to arrive late Thursday night and continue through Friday night.
In addition to bringing more snow to East Idaho, the storm is forecast to be packing 50 mph winds that will result in hazardous driving conditions throughout the region.
The storm could dump up to 4 inches of snow on the following areas: Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and Kilgore. It's possible that up to 10 inches of snow could fall on some of the higher mountains of those areas depending on the severity of the storm.
The storm is forecast to bring up to 3 inches of fresh snow to the following areas: Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck and Blackfoot.
The weather service said the area of East Idaho hardest hit by the storm will be the mountains south of Soda Springs all the way to the Utah border. This area, which includes Emigration Summit, could receive up to 13 inches of snow and whiteout conditions are possible, meaning that driving in this area could be extremely hazardous during the storm. A winter storm warning has been declared for this area in anticipation of the extreme winter weather.
The weather service said the storm will also bring winds of up to 50 mph to East Idaho late Thursday night through Friday night. These winds will cause blowing and drifting snow that will result in hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. People driving during the storm in East Idaho should make sure they have flashlights, blankets, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency, the weather service said.
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories calling for several inches of snow are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Ketchum, Hailey, Challis, Mackay and Sun Valley areas.
Winter weather advisories are also in effect in parts of south central and southwest Idaho and a winter storm warning is in effect in North Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, winter weather advisories and/or winter storm warnings have been declared in Washington state, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Utah because of the incoming storm.
