Teton Valley could see up to a foot of snow this weekend
The National Weather Service is encouraging anyone with weekend travel plans to pay close attention to the forecast because of an incoming winter storm.
The storm is expected to hit East Idaho on Saturday morning and continue through Sunday morning.
The storm is forecast to bring rain, snow and high winds to East Idaho, with the higher elevations getting mostly snow and the lowlands receiving mostly rain.
The weather service has already issued a winter storm watch for the Victor area calling for 6 to 12 inches of snow as well as 40 mph winds from the storm.
Additional warnings covering other East Idaho communities are possible if the storm looks like it's going to be more severe than expected.
Other higher elevation areas in East Idaho, such as Driggs, Tetonia, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Island Park, Ashton, Swan Valley and Palisades, could receive 3 to 5 inches of snow from the storm.
East Idaho's lower elevations including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Preston, Blackfoot, Atomic City, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg are expected to receive mostly rain from the storm with the possibility of a half-inch of snow.
The weather service said daytime high temps in East Idaho on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s in the lowlands and around freezing in the highlands. Nighttime lows are expected to be below freezing regionwide over the weekend.
The weather service said anyone looking to travel in East Idaho this weekend should realize the storm is coming and pay close attention to the forecast as it approaches. Travelers should expect snowy conditions on higher elevation roads, especially mountain passes.
Elsewhere in the state, winter storm watches calling for up to a foot or more of snow have been declared in the central Idaho mountains including Sun Valley, Ketchum and Stanley and in parts of North Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, winter storm watches have been declared in parts of Washington state and Oregon, high wind warnings have been declared in Montana and hazardous weather alerts have been issued throughout Utah and Wyoming because of the incoming storm.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.