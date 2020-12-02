There’s something about the valleys on either side of the Tetons that seem to draw writers. At least that’s what Eva Dahlgren, manager of the Alta Branch of the Teton County Library, has observed. “This area has such a vibrant group of writers: those that are ‘underground’ and write only for themselves, or those who write more publicly,” she said. “It made sense to create a writers series.”
The Teton County Library in Wyoming and the Valley of the Tetons Library in Idaho have teamed up to offer the three-part series that explores unique facets of creativity and writing craft. Funded by the Friends of the Teton County Library and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Idaho Commission on the Arts, spots in the virtual workshops are limited and require registration, but are free to all participants.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, and the following Saturday, Dec. 12, the first workshop will be led by Jackson Hole-based writer Tina Welling. Titled “Journal Writing Toolbox: A Workshop for Self Exploration through Journal Writing,” the pair of sessions will offer practical journaling skills. “The skills lead to a deepened understanding of ourselves and our relationships, and encourage us to follow our longings and realize our possibilities,” explains the event description. Welling, who recently published Writing Wild: Forming a Creative Partnership with Nature, will share inspiration for self-reflection and growth through time spent writing and experiencing the natural world.
In the new year, the second pair of workshop sessions will be taught by Erin Malone. On consecutive Saturdays, Jan. 23 and 30, Malone’s workshop — “Animating the Archive: Poets Using Research” — will explore “... the role of research in poetry; that is, how a poet tells a ‘story’ through their investigation into a subject. A dive into the historical record can yield surprising and urgent connections to our own immediate moment.” Malone is the author of Hover and What Sound Does It Make, and the Seattle-based writer is also the former editor of Poetry Northwest. The workshop will include reading and discussion of work by Natasha Trethewey, Laura Da’, Kathleen Flenniken, and others, as well as time for exploration and creation of participants’ own poetry.
The final installment in the series, “Gratitude and the Writing Life Workshop,” will be led on Feb. 6 by Roxan McDonald, the author of bestselling inspirational decks Grateful AF and Spiritual AF. “Roxan McDonald will be teaching this dynamic workshop designed to help writers of all levels develop and sustain a writing practice infused with joy. If you want to be more rooted in the present moment; if you want to learn more about the craft of writing; if you resonate with a mix of reverence and irreverence, please join us for this authentic and inspiring workshop,” says the event description.
Dahlgren said that she thinks writing can be a positive and useful way of navigating the challenges that this year has presented to communities and individuals. “For many people, writing can be a way of calming,” she said. “In such a tumultuous time, to be able to write about gratitude is potentially a deeply healing thing for folks.”
In addition to offering a personal source of solace, Dahlgren hopes that that the workshops will help foster friendships and connections among writers on both sides of the Tetons. “We don’t see the two libraries as two different systems; we are all a community. So many people are connected to both sides, the state line gets totally blurred. We’re really eager to connect people. Being surrounded by other writers has its own feel, its own magic. We wish it could be in person, but Zoom is still a way of connecting,” she said.
Registration for the Winter Writer Series is available online at www.tclib.org/winterwriters.