Although most agricultural production grinds to a halt around this time of year, there have been a few different iterations of winter farmers markets in the valley. Rob Dupré, the owner of Chasing Paradise, was a vendor at MD Nursery’s market, which operated in the nursery greenhouse for several years, but now he’s interested in trying to establish a market in a more centralized location, with a focus on food rather than crafts. The first of a monthly series of markets will happen this Saturday, Nov. 16, in the foyer of the Driggs City Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
While Dupré does serve on the board of the Teton Valley Farmers Market, he said the winter market is a separate event. The offerings will include eggs and meat from Mountain Roost Farm, cheese and bread from Lark’s Meadow Farm, Winter Winds Farm goat cheese, prepared soup and meals from Glory Bowl Soup, baked goods from Caitie Hicks, and body care products from Simple Finkel, as well as the cider, mead, honey, pesto, sauces, and All Good bars from Chasing Paradise.
Rather than having several craft and art vendors, each market will have one featured artist; Patty Merrill of Whispering Wind Creations will be selling her windchimes and jewelry in November, and artists including Shauna Crandall, Linda Swope, Helen Seay, and Cynthia Stoetzer plan to participate in upcoming markets.
Winter Farmers Market
Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Driggs City Center Foyer
Nov.16
Dec. 28
Jan. 25
Feb. 8
Feb. 22
Mar. 7
Apr. 4
Apr. 18
