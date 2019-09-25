A sign of summer’s end, the nighttime low temperatures in East Idaho will be around the freezing point this weekend and a wintry mix is possible, according to the National Weather Service.
“We do turn drastically colder with this next big system that comes in Friday into Saturday,” said NWS meteorologist Dawn Harmon in Pocatello on Tuesday. “So this looks like it would be the end of whatever’s left of the growing season for East Idaho. We’ll probably see periods of precipitation, mostly rain for the lower elevations. But snow levels will gradually lower from the mountain tops to the valley floors.”
In the next six days, East Idaho temperatures are listed as low as the 20s, for places including McCammon that is predicted to have lows of 28 and 24 on Sunday and Monday night, respectively.
Harmon said the lower valley areas could even see mixed precipitation during nights of the fourth-day storm system predicted to enter the area Saturday, a day in which there is a 70 percent chance of rain in Pocatello, according to NWS.
A wintry mix will be dependent on the precipitation coming during nights. Lower elevation areas in East Idaho have not received snow this season, according to NWS.
“It’s a pretty strong system,” Harmon said. “It looks like it’s going to stick around for a little while.”
This is a sign that the march toward winter has begun.
This month, the NWS issued its three-month outlook for January, February and March.
Harmon said NWS’s weather map predicts that the average temperature for that timespan will be above average for East Idaho, though she said the model indicates "weak confidence" in the prediction.
Meanwhile, the NWS notes it is equally likely that the precipitation would be below, equal or above average because of the difficulty of forecasting so far out.
The annual Farmers’ Almanac delivered a more precise winter forecast for East Idaho, predicting “chilly” temperatures and “normal precipitation.”
Just beyond Idaho’s eastern border, Farmers’ Almanac forecasts there’s a large patch of middle America that will see “frigid and snowy” weather, including Montana and Wyoming.
