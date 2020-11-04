This year Victor got into the spirit too and many south valley businesses displayed their creativity for everyone to vote on.

Rustic Row.jpg

Best Teton Valley Theme: Rustic Row
Valley Lumber.JPG

Funniest: Valley Lumber
Avail Construction.JPG

Best Use of Business Theme: Avail Construction
General Laundry.JPG

Best Use of Recycled Materials: General Laundry
Valley of the Tetons Library.JPG

Kid’s Choice: Valley of the Tetons Library

