For the second year the Downtown Driggs Association sponsored a scarecrow contest to celebrate the season, and the votes are in!

Citizen 33 Robot FINAL.jpg

Best Use of Recycled Materials: Citizen 33 Brewery
Teton Valley Realty Driggtor Family FINAL.jpg

Best Use of Business Theme, Most Overall Votes:

Teton Valley Realty
Building Blocks FINAL.jpg

Kid’s Choice: Building Blocks Early Learning
Peaked Sports Me & My Arrow .jpg

Best Teton Valley Theme: Peaked Sports
ACE Deadmans Hand FINAL.jpg

Most Humorous: Ace Hardware

More from this section