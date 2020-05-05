Gov. Brad Little spent Tuesday afternoon on a call with concerned business owners, parents and churchgoers across the state.
For the last two months, Little has participated in a statewide call with AARP to answer Idahoans’ questions about COVID-19. Idaho started Stage 1 of its reopening plan Friday. This included opening up most retailers, churches, and child care centers. Little last week also announced that Idaho will devote $300 million of its federal aid to small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Tuesday’s call was filled with business owners across the state asking how they can access one of these grants of up to $10,000.
A barber in North Idaho, the sole employee of his shop, asked Little why he was excluded from the small business grants. Little said that while yes, these grants are not meant for self-employed workers with no staff, there are grants coming that will target them. The state's website directs them to these workers and independent contractors to seek assistance from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program through the Idaho Department of Labor.
Applications for the Idaho small business grants, for businesses with one to 50 employees, will open Monday. The state is directing people to check rebound.idaho.gov to see if they qualify.
Another person asked if churches are included in such business grants, as many are worried now that donations have slowed. Little didn’t specify, but he did say that “some money” would be available to them in some way.
“Where is the money coming from?” asked a caller from Boise. The money, Little has said previously, is coming from the $1.25 billion in relief Idaho received from the federal government as part of the CARES Act.
STATE NUMBERS, TESTING
As of Monday evening, Idaho was reporting 2,106 cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said during the call.
Testing in Idaho, Little and Jeppesen said, is better than it has been throughout the pandemic, specifically citing the abundance of rural testing availability. However, Little said that testing capability “would become an issue” again if Idaho’s cases spike, which could happen if Idahoans ignore safety guidelines. Furthermore, the state is waiting for input from its testing task force, which is set to make its first report Thursday.
Asked about what his plans are for the potential of a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall, Little said his intent is to have a contingency plan not only for COVID-19 but for the seasonal flu that hits in the fall. Key to this plan is testing. Jeppesen specified that contact tracing will need to increase in order to lessen the impact of the second wave. Contact tracing is a strategy that involves retracing the steps of someone infected, mapping out the places and people they had contact with. As such, social distancing recommendations will continue until a vaccine or treatment is finalized.
Gov. Little said Idahoans do not need to be worried about the protests at the Capitol against the stay-home order. While the protests are “good to sell newspapers,” he said, they actually represent a very small population of the state.
SNAP BENEFITS
Jeppesen also announced that the department is entering a pilot study on changes to Idaho’s SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps. The study, in partnership with Amazon and Walmart, will allow Idahoans to use their SNAP benefits to buy online groceries. Shortly after Jeppesen made the announcement, the department issued a press release with more information.
“As stay-at-home orders are lifted, everyone is still encouraged to continue practicing social distancing, and this should help that effort,” said Kristin Matthews, program manager for Idaho SNAP in the release. “At-risk and needy populations are still facing tremendous difficulty finding and purchasing food, and Idaho is continuing to explore ways to better serve them.”
As of Tuesday, only Walmart stores in Caldwell and Jerome are eligible for the online SNAP payments. But, according to the release, all Idaho Walmarts will accept them starting Thursday.
To sign off on the call, Little was asked if he had any final words he wanted to give Idahoans this week.
Idaho’s progress and success, he said, is reliant on following protocols and guidelines. More than that, however, it depends on “good old common sense.”
The governor’s next call is scheduled for noon Tuesday.
