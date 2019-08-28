It’s a familiar scene, one that many have either played active participant too or otherwise assuredly seen unfold in any number of books, movies, or television programs: an empty stage, a lone microphone and a humbly professional PA system are corralled by a crowd of onlookers. Some are eager to see what develops of this innocuous tableau, others may be completely oblivious to the lull from the speakers, and still more might be blissfully biding the time before what will inevitably happen next — someone amongst the group will steadfastly seize the moment and shoulder the burden of alleviating the awkward silence resonating from the vacant stage.
It’s an open mic event! A tradition that the more romantic amongst us might trace back to the undocumented days of yore, when bardship, storytelling, and song were a universal pleasure for all types of people and a communal rendesvouz where all disparate walks of life would collide. Like that of a campfire shared by strangers and friends alike, the open mic is the special kind of pastime which is built and sustained by a grassroots passion and engaged community.
The open mic is also unique in that its fruits are instantly reaped and consummately returned to the very people who help foster it. The improvised nature of the event is an unparalleled opportunity for burgeoning artists to exchange ideas and gain valuable experience in front of an audience. To any bypassing connoisseurs, this real-time, dynamic screenshot of art’s creation is equally as thrilling.
But perhaps the most endearing and indispensable aspect of the open mic is its versatility. Fittingly, an impromptu concert can spring up in many inconspicuous places: a sleepy park, a bustling sidewalk, a leisurely diner, or most notoriously, a very hip bar. One may not immediately conjure images of an open mic flourishing in the shade of a thrift shop whose doors have shuttered for the evening, but Lucky Dog Thrift Store in Driggs has taken to just that.
Bo Fothergill, owner of Lucky Dog, told the TVN that impetus behind the open mic night is to better contribute to the community as well as give potential shoppers a more casual experience, where they my “wonder around the shop freely.”
After Hours is Lucky Dog’s weekly Wednesday wind down, taking place on the front porch directly facing Main Street, anyone is welcomed and encouraged to stop by and relax as the work week meets its half-life and the day fades to evening. The free event starts at 6:00 P.M. and goes until approximately 8:30 P.M., attendees can bring a chair, snacks, and beverages, though the latter are also provided, compliments of Lucky Dog who has had food donated to the event from around the Valley (Agave, Daydreams, and one particularly altruistic individual who baked a meat loaf and mashed potato dinner for ten have contributed according to Fothergill) . Musicians are implored to bring their instrument of choice and a song or two to share.
“We’ve had flutists, to cellists and beyond.” Fothergill said of the diverse array of artists the event has attracted.
Lucky Dog has played host to After Hours since July and will continue to do so until September 11. In the store’s first summer, the inaugural slate of After Hours has hosted a bevy of talent from around the Valley as well as far beyond the Tetons, which has laid the backing score of countless memories for those basking in the company of friends, neighbors and strangers alike in the glow of the summer twilight.
Since its grand opening last September, Lucky Dog has amassed and passed along a respectable and varied selection of typical thrift wares: clothes, household goods, electronics, books, and of course, a healthy catalog of vinyl records, cassettes, and CDs. So, it’s somewhat poetic that an open mic night, an event whose tradition is steeped at the intersection of spontaneous eclecticism, would find its home amongst an equally as eclectic assortment of goods.
After Hours is every Wednesday from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. until September 11. Lucky Dog will be celebrating its first anniversary with a silent auction at the Wildwood Room on September 14.
