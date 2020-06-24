The second week of Market, I was strolling by the Winter Winds Farm (goat cheese) booth when I overheard the fellow with Lacey McNeff say, “My name is ‘Farmer’, so I guess I always knew where I was going to end up!”
I had to learn more. I approached and asked if Mr. Farmer might consider an interview for the Teton Valley News. “I’d love to introduce you to the community...” I began.
He responded with alacrity, “Yes, of course. I’ll make sure my partner, Jessica Konrath is here, too.” And she was, the very next week, having left the farm specially for the interview.
Mark Farmer and Jessica Konrath are the ebullient new owners of Winter Winds Farm in Victor. Its original owners, Nathan Ray and Ginny Robbins, had put their farm up for sale last year. “We moved here just six weeks ago from Washington, D.C. where we’d lived for the past twelve years,” Jessica began. In Washington, she had been the Executive Director of a pediatric non-profit organization and shall continue working remotely in that role from Teton Valley. Mark had worked on public policy for an international educational association, and is now happy to focus his energies on the Farm. Although they miss their friends in Washington, moving West was their long-term plan.
“How did you end up in Victor?” I asked.
“I’ve always had an affinity for goats,” Jessica responded. “Although I grew up near farms in Sun Prairie, WI, I lived in a residential community and didn’t get to know goats ‘til I lived in Washington and heard about an opportunity to cuddle baby goats on Snuggle Sessions at a farm in Charlottesville, VA. That was six years ago. The day I heard about the Snuggle Sessions, I drove six hours round trip to the farm, and I’ve been in love with goats ever since.”
Mark, who grew up in Cottonwood, ID on the Camas Prairie near Lewiston, had helped out on a farm during his summers there. “Because of Jessica’s passion for goats, I got interested in them, too. So last summer, we googled ‘Goats Idaho’ — and Winter Winds Farm in Victor popped up!”
Last fall, Jessica flew out to meet Nate and look at the farm. And, of course, the goats! In November, both Mark and Jessica went out to the farm where they met the goats, toured Winter Winds, and enjoyed a dinner together. It seemed like a very good fit — for everyone. Back in Washington, Jessica and Mark applied for funding which came through — during the pandemic! So, six weeks ago, they packed up and moved west. “We’re so excited,” Jessica exclaimed. “I am keenly interested in sustainable farming. Our vision is to host events like the Snuggle Sessions I went to in Charlottesville. We are both keenly interested in kids (the goat kind, too!), and hope to develop partnerships with the schools. And, at some point in the future, we’d like to establish a non-profit with a budget dedicated to education.”
“Growing up in a small, supportive community, I understand the value of collaboration. I feel there are many opportunities in Teton Valley for us to contribute in many different ways,” Mark adds.
Jessica agrees. “We envision working with other farmers, and hosting community dinners. We want our farm to be an ‘open farm’ that will give folks a meaningful experience on the land we all cherish.”
“And the cheese will be a fun, tasty byproduct!” Mark adds.
Throughout the interview, I was aware of Lacey smiling and nodding her head as Mark and Jessica responded to my questions. Although Lacey had been interested in taking over the farm last year when Nate and Ginny told her they were looking for the right buyer, she told me at the first Market she was delighted the way everything has worked out in the end — a perfect collaboration of knowledge, skill sets, and energy that will make Winter Winds Farm the best little goat (and cheese) farm west of the Mississippi.
Welcome, Mark and Jessica!
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.