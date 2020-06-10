The Teton Weather gods conspired to deliver a delightful day for our first-of-the-season Farmer's Market (although rumor has it we'll see snowflakes by Monday!) By 7:30 a.m., Driggs City Plaza was already bustling with early vendors setting up, and the Farmer's Market crew - Manager Karen Lowenthal, erstwhile Manager Barry McKay, Board Chair Rob Dupré (doing double duty as vendor/Chasing Paradise), and Board Treasurer Linda Prentice were hard at work. Another Market Board member, Al Young, was setting up her booth, BioDiverse Gardening. As time passed, other vendors arrived, eager to set up and, as one visitor remarked later that morning, "Begin the summer season!"
All our Market vendors were real troupers, adjusting to the Market's "new rules" and its linear rather than free-flowing arrangement of booths that made it necessary to bump a few vendors from their old spots. The vendors all wore masks, had product and money handlers at their booths, and encouraged shoppers to "collect their goods and move on" (nicely, of course!).
For the most part, our customers shopped responsibly, wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Once the Market crew had figured out our portable hands-free wash stations needed priming prior to using, a number of shoppers at each of our three entrance/exits took advantage of them. (NOTE: the bottles on the pump stands contain SOAP, not sanitizer!). A few leashed dogs had accompanied their people to the Market. When we reminded them dogs are not permitted at the Market, the people were apologetic and understanding.
The hardest part - for everyone - was NOT hanging out with friends. The Market has always been - and always shall be, in non-Covid times - a gathering place for folks to do what friends and neighbors do - interact. On a limited "six-foot" and briefer basis, we can still do this. Wearing masks is a reminder that we are all still making sacrifices to keep our community safe.
Thank you all for making our first market a success!
New at the Market - but not in the Valley - is Glory Bowl. Owned and managed by Laina Shill and Sammy Johnson, Glory Bowl brings Laina's pre-jarred grain bowls and salads, and Sammy's Boba teas (milk teas using black tea) and, new this year, lilac lemonade with chewy tapioca pearls. Laina and Sammy always use fresh local ingredients, and this week they used lilac flowers for the lemonade and pork for the Thai lettuce wrap. Sammy and Laina also offer meaty and vegetarian bowls and oven-ready family-styled suppers each week, most of which are gluten-free. Many are also dairy-free and vegan. Shoppers can participate in their jar swap to reduce waste. Welcome, Laina and Sammy!
And, as promised, more about the Teton Valley Farmer's Market ARTISANS AT MUGLER!
As a result of the tough decision to eliminate all art and craft vendors from participating in the Market at City Plaza, a new partnership with the Downtown Driggs Association (DDA) has been formed to host artisans at the Mugler Plaza just north of City Plaza at 60 N Main Street. As sponsor, the nonprofit DDA can host up to 9 artisan booths each Friday from 9am to 3pm beginning June 26th and running through September 11th. DDA has also developed Covid-19 guidelines for the event, for example, social distancing booth spacing and a central hand-sanitizing station for customers. All artisans are asked to keep current and adapt their business procedures to maintain compliance with the Covid-19 "Stay Healthy" and social distancing guidelines issued by Idaho State. They will pre-package their items for sale, and offer contactless sales to encourage easy, quick customer transactions, e.g. a square, Venmo, and PayPal. Vendors may offer and advertise alternate purchasing options such as mail, curbside pick-up, and Etsy/web sales.
At this writing, the Artisan Line-up is:
· Simple Finkel Skin Products, Molly Finkel. All-natural skin products (deodorant, lip balm, and lotions), and "natural" jewelry - earrings, hair pins, and necklaces.
· Chelsea Pottery Co., Chelsea Phelps. Contemporary ceramics, dinnerware, and other functional products that are timeless additions to any home. All pieces are dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe unless otherwise noted. All are made with food-safe glazes.
· Helen Seay ART, Helen Seay. Original art and prints, and hats, bags, patches, stickers, and shirts with her artwork on them.
· Close Knit Weavers, Susan Howell, Stephanie Quinn, and Marilyn Nishitani. Woven and knitted clothing, scarves, and shawls.
· A Snail's Pace Studio, Stacey Nail. Slab ceramic pieces, jewelry, tree ornaments, block prints, cuticle nail oil, and dried herb/flower arrangements.
· Taiga Marthens's salvaged, up-cycled, and found materials fused together to create inspired art for sacred spaces, gardens, and landscapes.
And there you have it! Until next week when you'll read all about our new Market manager, Karen Lowenthal. Welcome, Karen!
