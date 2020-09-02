Towards the end of another busy Market day this past Friday, I looked over to Crowfoot J’s booth where Jesse and Amber were sitting chatting together. ‘Twas too much to resist! “Might you two have a few moments to share with me how this Market season has been going for Crowfoot J Ranch & Meats?” I opened hopefully.
“Very well,” Jesse responded with a big smile. “We had a busy pre-Market season with sales, but we were still able to maintain our inventory for the Market. Good thing as this is our busiest year so far! Earlier today, we ran out of hamburger and had to have another hundred pounds brought over from our farm. Fortunately, we’re only five miles away, so that’s possible.”
I looked over at Jesse’s wife, Amber. “How do you manage it all?” I asked.
“Well, you know we had twins, a boy and a girl, in January this year. With them and our other two children who are now five and three, we have an active household! Fortunately, Grandma lives on the ranch and is delighted to spend time with her grandkids. But when we’re around, the kids go everywhere with us — even when we move cows and mend fences. We have a vehicle that fits everybody, so off we go! We feel so very fortunate to be able to spend so much time together, even when we’re working.”
“There have been five generations of Deweys ranching in Teton Valley,” Jesse picked up. The ranch started as a small sheep ranch with George Dewey at the helm. In 1949, his son Joe designed and registered the current brand with the State of Idaho. James and his wife, Valerie, moved back to the ranch in 1992. They took an active role in the cow/calf operation with James’s dad, Jim. The Crowfoot J Meats business was started in 2016 when Jesse (fifth generation) and his wife, Amber, moved back to the ranch. It has been a growing business offering retail and wholesale cuts of black angus and Hereford beef. The ranch is nestled on the west side of the Teton Mountain range, in Teton Valley. The cattle sustainably graze on over 1000 acres of private owned and leased land.
“Beef is our main stock, but we’ve recently gotten into offering pork, chicken, and turkey,” Amber added. “Our older daughter was interested in turkeys, so we thought we’d try it.”
“Do you still have pork available?” I asked hopefully.
“No,” Jessie answered. “Our pork sold out early. Pork and the poultry are seasonal — we’ll have them all again next spring and early summer.”
“Where do you have your meats processed?” I asked, knowing processing has been an issue for some producers in the Valley.
“We have most of our meats processed at Rammel’s in Tetonia, a USDA certified facility. We also use The Block in Star Valley. They are currently in the process of getting their USDA certification.”
“Has the Covid-19 situation impacted you much?” I asked them.
“There’s actually been a silver lining in all this,” Amber replied smiling. “It’s given us time to focus on both our business and our family, and take stock of where we are.
“As I said before, we all feel so fortunate to live and work here in the Valley. Just recently, James, Jesse’s dad, was kicked by a draft horse. He knows the horse well, but he just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. After the accident, we suggested he take it easy and rest for a bit. However, he soon began to feel light-headed and disoriented. We took him to the hospital where it was determined he had some broken ribs and a ruptured spleen. He was life-flighted to EIRMC in Idaho Falls where they removed his spleen. They told him he was very lucky to have acted so quickly. He’s doing well now, thank goodness!”
Jesse was smiling and nodding his head. “Yes, for sure. He was upset he couldn’t help us with a fence-building project we had to get done on S4500E, though. He knew we had a limited amount of time to get it done. However, when we went out to start the project, a coordinated effort had been put together by customers, family, and friends. They all stopped to help. We got the job done because over the course of a few hours, more than sixty people had joined in!”
“We live in a very special community,” Amber added.
I couldn’t agree more.