I paused from our early morning Market activities to watch an industrious young boy bring a heavy table ‘round to help his mom and grandma set up their tamale stand, “Juanita’s Traditional Tamales”. I knew for the next several hours they’d be busy setting up then serving a long line of customers eager for fresh, homemade tamales and salsa. And indeed they were!
A little after 11:00 a.m., I noticed Juanita Flores and her daughter, Andrea Flores, sitting in the shade at the back of their booth. So, I joined them. “Juanita, might I have a smidgen of your time?” I asked.
“Of course!” was her instant, smiling reply.
“Please tell me about you and your wonderful tamales. Also, a bit of background, provided you’re willing to share,” I asked her as Andrea rose to give me her chair. “When did you and your family come here?”
“In 2002, we moved from California to Teton Valley,” she began. “For five years, I worked as a County Clerk with Nolan Boyle at the Teton County Courthouse. He was wonderful. He sent me to training seminars in Boise to become an interpreter. Now, I’m a full-time County Clerk in Jackson. But not on Fridays! That’s my day off to come to the Farmer’s Market.
“In 2008, when the DACA program began, I started the Hispanic Resource Center here in Driggs and was its first Executive Director. I was very interested in helping people start their own businesses in the Valley. I thought making and selling tamales would do well here, but not one of my clients believed it could be done. So, in 2015, my daughter, Andrea, stepped up to begin our business.”
“I named it after my mom. She’s the backbone of our operation!” Andrea smiled over at her.
“I taught her how to make the tamales, but then she expanded on the basics, and they’re so wonderful now! We try to keep our costs down, so every six months I usually go to Tijuana to purchase bulk corn husks. They are so expensive here! While I’m there, I also buy dry chilies and other spices. But not this year with Covid,” she smiles ruefully. “And Crowfoot J Ranch & Meats has been wonderful, providing us good deals on their beef. We make anywhere from 250 to 300 tamales in our own kitchen each week, and we always sell out here by 11:00 a.m.”
I looked over to see some customers at their booth. Juanita rose and went over to them, sorry to say they were sold out for today. “However, I do take pre-orders, so if you like, you can put in an order for next week.” She offered them some of her homemade salsa, and they were happy to take several small containers of it with them when they left.
Andrea stepped in where Juanita had left off. “We make everything fresh. We vacuum seal our fresh tamales and freeze them right away, making them just as delicious when they’re re-heated. In addition to this Market, we also provide for catered events — parties and weddings — throughout the year. And, except for this year, we sell at our Teton Valley 4-H Fair. But this year, because of Covid, there were no food sales.
“Summer Farmer’s Markets are our opportunity to be out here with the community, and we love it! Throughout the winter, we take pre-orders twice a month offering all four flavors — pork, beef, chicken, and cheese. As tradition in our culture, our specialty sweet tamales around Christmas and New Years are very popular.”
“Now, Andrea, please tell me about you!” I asked.
“I work part-time as a dental assistant here in Driggs. Scary times for sure, but the office is small, and we take only one patient at a time, minimalizing patient contact. I want to be there for our patients.”
“That’s my son, Andrei,” she smiles, looking at the energetic young boy I’d seen earlier helping set up. “He’s ten, and already a huge part of our business. When he told us he was interested, we showed him how to clean the corn husks — and make the masa harina! He’s our ‘masa boy’! Our chicken tamales are his favorites. Andrei also loads our inventory, and helps us set up and break down our stand at the Market.
“When we’re not busy with our tamales, we’re a ‘baseball family’. Andrei loves baseball and soccer, and I enjoy coaching his teams.”
Juanita rejoined us. “This year, for a month, we donated ten percent of our Friday Market sales to Tin Cup. It was wonderful! We were able to sponsor four or five non-profits here in the Valley besides our own. We’re planning to do it again next year.”
Although I wasn’t able to get a scrumptious Juanita’s tamale to take with me, I left feeling well-satisfied. So, don’t forget, dear reader, you should be in their line before 11:00 a.m. every Friday from now through October 2nd to enjoy a truly delicious tamale — or two!”