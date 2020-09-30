“How about the Farmer’s Market from a kid’s point of view?” Karen suggested the other week when I was casting about for a topic.
“Splendid!” I replied. All season, I’d been impressed with the diligence, efficiency, and friendliness of the kids helping their dads at their respective booths: Brynlee and Aleah Christman with dad, Dan of the Homestead Institute produce; and, Virginia (Ginny) and Margaret (Marmar) Russell with their dad, Kendall of Larks Meadow Farms.
Toward the end of last week’s Market, I noticed a lull at the Homestead booth. I walked over, looking forward to talking with the girls. (During set-up earlier, I’d asked both Dan and Kendall if I could interview their girls sometime during the Market. Both had given me the go-ahead.)
“Hi, there!” I greeted Brynlee. “Do you have a few minutes to chat with me about your experience at the Market this year?”
“Yes,” she responded smiling from the back of the booth.
“Great!” I said as I set down the 5-gallon bucket I use as a seat. “How old are you, and how long have you been helping your dad at our Market?”
“I’m eleven,” Brynlee began, “and this is my second year at the Market.”
“What got you interested in coming to our Market?”
“Well, I’m going to need braces in a couple of years, and I need some money,” she replied. “My older brother, Kanyon — he’s twelve — was here with me last year, too, and most weeks this year. Last year, we mostly learned about what went on, but this year, we help out more.”
“That’s wonderful!” I said scribbling away. Looking up at her I asked, “What’s the most fun thing you do here at the Market?”
“Trading produce with other vendors!” she replies with a big grin. “You know, I go and ask them ‘I’ll trade you some peaches for some mushrooms’. I really like Tye’s mushrooms!”
“What’s the most challenging part of being at the Market?” I asked.
“Making change during the busy parts — when there’s a line and someone’s always waiting. It’s really stressing,” she admits. “But, I do it.”
“Do you plan on coming again next year?”
“Yes, of course!” Brynlee answered smiling broadly.
I had noticed a birthday balloon tied above delicious looking little frosted cupcakes earlier in the day, and a note indicating it was Aleah’s birthday. The cupcakes were accompanied by a sign saying they were free in celebration of Aleah’s important day. After Aleah had switched places with her sister, I resumed my bucket seat and began, “Congratulations, Aleah! How old are you today?”
“Fourteen,” she replied. “There are eight of us, and I’m the oldest. But soon there will be nine! I was here last year — our first year at the Driggs Farmer’s Market, and I’m definitely coming back next year. It’s always Dad and me, and at least one of my other siblings.
“Last year was our first Farmer’s Market ever, and we had a lot to learn — a BIG learning curve! Like pricing and knowing how to position our produce. Now we know what people really like, and we put that out where it will be seen first when people come by. This year, we’ve been more successful, even with all the changes to the Market. We miss the artisans, but even without them, we’ve done well. Having had experience last year really helped.”
“What’s the most fun part about the Market for you?” I asked.
“Meeting people! I’m an outgoing person, and I always enjoy meeting new people. With Covid-19, there have been a lot fewer opportunities to see people this summer, so being at the Market lets me meet many new people, both locals and tourists from all over. It’s been good to get out and about.”
“How do you make the Market work with school?” I asked.
“We are homeschooled, so we can schedule our book work around the Market. We also learn a lot at the Market from math skills to marketing and communication. Our family belongs to a Home School Co-op, so we do some classes and activities with other kids and try not to schedule anything on Market day. If one of us has an activity, then one of our other sibs comes to Market that day.”
“What’s the most difficult thing about the Market for you?”
“The person after the ‘perfect peach’. You know, the customer who has to go look through all the baskets until they find just the right one. It’s more frustrating
when there’s a long line of customers waiting for my help and I’m trying to keep everyone happy. But when people get what they like, they’ll be back. So, it’s worth it,” Aleah says nodding. I notice Brynlee smiling nearby.
“We also go to the the Jackson Hole Market on Saturdays,” Aleah continues. “But it’s different. Over there, 60% of the shoppers are tourists, so we try to tailor what we bring to be more ‘snackable’ — like cherry tomatoes — because they don’t do as much cooking. Over here, more of our shoppers are loyal, local customers.”
“What are your thoughts about next year’s Market?” I asked.
“No Covid!!! she quickly responds.
Dad Dan looked over at us, “Are you going to talk with the Russell girls?” he asked with a smile.
“Yes, Dan, we’ve just wrapped up,” I smiled back, nodding at his girls. “Thank you, ladies!”
I approached the back of Larks Meadow Farms booth just as a small crowd of shoppers moved on. Virginia (Ginny), left her station by the bread and came over as I settled on my bucket seat. “How old are you, Ginny?” I started off.
“I’m ten,” she smiled wiping her hands on her apron.
“How long have you been coming to Market with your dad?” I asked.
“Three years ago, I came for fun — and for some training,” she began. “Last year and this year, I’m in charge of selling our bread — with my sister, Marmar.”
“What do you like most about the Market?” I ask.
“Serving all our breads,” she points to the round loaves and long baguettes. “I also like to help Mom baking at home — especially the cookies! We make five different kinds to sell. We also make sweet rolls and cinnamon brioche. I think I’m a good baker, but I’m still learning. We take all of those to the Saturday Farmer’s Market in Jackson Hole along with our breads and cheeses.”
“What do you find most challenging about being here at the Market?” I asked.
“Taking over cutting the cheeses. I take over when Dad leaves for a break. It’s not too hard, but it definitely makes me nervous. But I’m getting better!”
“What would you like to see different next year at our Market?” I asked.
“Non-food vendors!” she quickly replies. “You know, the ones who make the jewelry, ceramics, and art work. That helps draw people in to the Market, and that helps sales. And more signage, out a couple of days before Friday Market day.”
Ginny’s sister, Marmar, comes over. “How old are you, Marmar?” I turn and ask.
“I’m nine, and this is my second year at the Market. Sometimes last year, they’d leave me alone as cashier, and that was hard! But I learned, so this year, I know how to handle things under pressure. You know, when there are long lines of customers and I worry about making mistakes. Things are so much better this year. I’m also learning the cheese side, too.”
“What part of being at the Market is most fun for you?” I asked.
“Being alone here with Ginny and Dad. Last year, my cousins Zach and Aubrey were here — and earlier this year, too. But it’s most fun when it’s just the three of us,” she looks over at her dad and sister Ginny. “I also like serving the bread, and doing the math at check-out.”
“What would you like to see at next year’s Market?” I asked as I stood up.
“More pastries! More signs, and more people shopping!!”
“Thank you both for taking a moment to chat with me,” I said as I rose from my bucket. “You girls, and Dan’s girls, Aleah and Brynlee, make our Market a very special place to shop for wonderful foods — and to be with wonderful people!