Governor Little announced this morning that a declaration of emergency has been issued for the State of Idaho due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This action allows the opportunity for federal funding to provide resources for response efforts.
Immediate Action for All Residents:
Avoid close contact with people who are sick
Cover your nose and mouth with tissue when coughing and sneezing and throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects with products effective against COVID-19. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/home/cleaning-disinfection.html
Stay home if you are sick.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Facemask protocol:
If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room.
If you are NOT sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.
If you think you have been exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19 you should:
Call your health care provider immediately.
Teton Valley Health Care nurses are available to assess patients by phone: 208-354-2383.
Use home quarantine or home isolation.
Stay home if you believe you have been exposed to the virus, even if you are not showing any symptoms.
Stay home when you are sick, especially if you have respiratory illness symptoms. At the present time, these symptoms are more likely due to influenza or other respiratory viruses than to a COVID-19 infection. Whether you have seasonal flu, the common cold, or something else, it’s important you stay away from others when sick.
Monitor yourself for fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
People high at risk of getting very sick from this illness.
Older adults
People who have serious chronic medical conditions like:
Heart disease
Diabetes
Lung disease
If you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 Guidelines:
Stock up on supplies.
Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others.
When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.
Avoid crowds as much as possible.
Avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.
During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.
Mass Gatherings and Public Events in Idaho Guidelines:
Idaho public health experts recommend postponing or canceling mass gatherings and public events in any of the following situations:
The event will draw audiences or participants from communities, states, or countries with confirmed community spread of COVID-19 disease. Your local public health district can assist you in making this determination.
The event will be held indoors and bring together more than 250 individuals where social distancing of 6 feet or more is unlikely or not possible.
The event’s primary audience includes or may expose high-risk populations, including adults over the age of 60 years and people with underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes, regardless of the number of attendees.
Idaho public health experts recommend event and venue managers consider using virtual gatherings (e.g., webinar, video conferencing, live stream, etc.) as a mechanism to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure to the general public and vulnerable populations, when possible.
Idaho public health experts recommend that facilities housing large numbers of people (such as long term care facilities, jails and corrections, shelters, etc.) implement policies now to minimize risk to their populations by limiting visitors, providing proper handwashing and hygiene facilities for staff, visitors and residents and enhancing screening for staff and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19.
