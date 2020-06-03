Ogre race directors try something new
While adventure racing, which is essentially tromping around in the woods in an extended scavenger hunt, may seem like a pretty effective method of social distancing, the race directors of the Teton Ogre Adventure Race didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks by holding their event at the end of June. But instead of canceling the race outright, Abby Broughton and Jason Popilsky got creative and introduced the Wolpertinger.
“When we decided to cancel the Ogre, we knew there had to be a way to still get people out on a great adventure without any of the crowds (or shared porta-potties, which no one will miss),” Broughton said. “So, we decided to simplify as much as we could, and create the Wolpertinger, a casual, free, ‘non-event’ that is open to anyone.”
A Wolpertinger is a creature of Bavarian folklore that inhabits alpine forests and bears a strong resemblance to a critter that’s more familiar to residents of the Rockies: the jackalope.
As a free “non-event” the Teton Wolpertinger is not permitted or insured, although Popilsky and Broughton have received the okay from the Forest Service just in case. Any time between June 20 and June 28, participants of the Wolpertinger navigation challenge are invited to travel through the backcountry on foot and by bike, alone or in teams, searching for craftily hidden checkpoints. No one will know where in the valley the course is until they pick up their maps.
There are a couple free 2021 Ogre race entries on the line for those who want to treat the Wolpertinger as a competitive event. In order to be eligible, competitors must follow rules to keep the event fair: no GPS or phone navigation, complete the course in one day, stay within sight of your teammate, and don’t spend days studying the map before your attempt.
The navigation challenge is an easy, low-commitment way for people to check out what adventure racing is all about, Broughton said.
“We initially didn’t think of that as one of our goals, but it certainly is a great opportunity for anyone to give adventure racing a try, without any time constraints, entry fees, or usual pressures of an official event,” she said. “Those who have raced the Ogre in the past can still get a chance to test their skills with map and compass, and those who are new can give it a whirl and hopefully realize just how fun adventure racing is.”
This reporter can vouch for the fact that once you try the Ogre, and presumably the Wolpertinger as well, you’re hooked.
