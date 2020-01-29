It was interesting to see Chris Valiante's letter in the January 22nd edition regarding the "Invest in Idaho" ballot initiative. One may wonder why it should take a ballot initiative to provide needed increased educational funding.
Well, let's see. There was also a report in the same edition from our state senator, Mike Harris highlighting the work the legislature is doing in "reducing rules," consolidating departments in underused office spaces, and reducing "unneeded regulation." Not a lot of specifics were given on this work and I would ask if any results would rise to the level of importance of adequate educational funding.
A state representative, Christy Zito of Hammond, is going all in for Idahoans by introducing a bill to eliminate Daylight Savings Time, which see states leads to "an increase in vehicle accidents, and a higher risk of illness, stroke, heart attack, and seasonal affect disorder." (no sources cited.)
And then we have our own state representative, Chad Christensen, whose exclusive sphere of interest seems to be making sure you can carry your gun anywhere you want to.
So I guess maybe it's a matter of priorities in the state legislature that results in the low level of educational funding in Idaho. And I fear that if this initiative gets on the ballot and is approved by the voters, as they did in response to the passed Medicaid expansion initiative, the legislature will do their best to downplay the results of the vote and put forth any number of reasons to delay any action on this issue.
Jim Merten
Victor
