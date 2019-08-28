Green Thumb Farm: Peggy and Dennis Mecham
When did you start your farm/business?
Dennis and Peggy bought a home in Blackfoot, Idaho about 40 years ago. By happy chance, the garage had a greenhouse attached to the back of it!
What motivated you to do so?
Dennis’s love of gardening. As Peggy says, “It’s in his blood!”
What keeps you motivated?
Dennis still loves to garden – and bake, and put up preserves. We both enjoy associating with the other vendors and customers, and it gives us income.
What, so far, do you feel you do best as it pertains to your farm/business?
Peggy’s favorites are her flowers, especially hardy perennials, which she nurtures in their greenhouse. (From the Market’s point of view, a most welcome splash of color throughout the season!) Most of their vegetables now come from their son’s farm nearby in Blackfoot. Dennis’s favorites are his jams and baked goods.
What can folks look forward to at your booth this week and the coming weeks?
Tomatoes, and Dennis’s huckleberry pies and jams. And, friendly faces from Blackfoot!
Rocky Mountain Nursery: Doug and Patty Merrill
When did you start your studio/business?
Patty began her jewelry business about 10 years ago. “I’m taking over where my grandfather left off,” Patty tells me.
Doug began his woodworking business about 5 years ago.
What motivated you to do so?
Patty’s grandfather was a gemologist who taught gemology at the University in Phoenix, Arizona. He also ground and polished the stones he collected from all over the country, and turned them into jewelry. When Patty was 18, her family moved to Tucson; and when she was 19, her grandfather took her to her first Gem and Mineral Show. Since then, she’s been a rock hound.
Doug confided with a smile, “I wanted to hang out with Patty.” The two had had a nursery and landscape business (Rocky Mountain Nursery) in Jackson, Wyoming for 43 years. In 1977, he recalls planting their first spruce tree at Snow King Hotel – “And now it’s gigantic,” he reports. Patty took up her jewelry and rock art business when they retired. Five years later, he began his woodworking business. “When I was 14, I was the kid who took woodshop every year,” Doug reports. “And now I’m called ‘the Woodpicker’ because I salvage wood.” Most of the wood Doug collects is salvaged wood from old buildings in Teton Valley, and the Transfer Station in Driggs.
What keeps you motivated?
Patty and Doug collect obsidian rocks in Utah and Oregon – and cool agate in Idaho! To make the chimes, Patty slabs the rocks (cuts them into sheets), then cuts the sheets into chimes that she grinds and polishes. “Not all of them sing,” she told me. “Some clank. Those I will introduce into other pieces I have made, or add them to our growing ‘rock pile’ at home here in the Valley.” Patty is motivated by always looking for special stones such as Llanite (that comes from Llano, Texas) -“It’s like granite but with blue flecks.” Looking for stones for Patty is a treasure hunt – “Every time you cut into a rock, you never know what you’ll find, but it’s always something different.”
What, so far, do you feel you do best as it pertains to your studio/business?
“My jewelry,” Patty replies quickly. “Jewelry is personal. When a customer connects to a piece of my jewelry, then I make a personal connection.”
Doug says he never knows. “Every piece of wood is different. Everything has its day.”
What can folks look forward to at your booth this week and the coming weeks?
Patty replies, “Every week I add something new. It all depends on what rock I want to work with that week.”
Doug makes new items every winter. This year, he’s featuring wood items (boxes, tables, benches) inlaid with ceramics and fused glass.
