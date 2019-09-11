Helen Seay Art: Tetonia, Idaho
When did you start your studio/business?
“I’d always been a ‘closet artist’ (afraid of failure). I ‘came out’ last year after painting the Bates Bridge/Buxton Park bathroom. In November 2018, I quit all my jobs to focus on my art.”
What motivated you to do so?
“I’ve been painting since I was a little kid. In 2010, I got serious making art I could sell. The tremendous support I received from the community after I painted the Bates bathroom coupled with my husband’s unflagging encouragement boosted my confidence. And, I wanted to be my own boss.”
What keeps you motivated?
“I have to make art or I’ll go crazy! When I see people connecting with something when they look at my work, I know I have to keep adding beauty to the world. People give me inspiration to create that very rewarding space where love and positivity abound. I’m also motivated by the artist-to-artist relationships here in the Valley — artists who share that space.”
What, so far, do you feel you do best as it pertains to your studio/business?
“Creating a vibe of love and energy. I let people know I see it when they connect with my work. We all need to love – and be loved. Even at the Farmer’s Market!”
What can folks look forward to at your booth this week and the coming weeks?
“I have some works in progress. And a self-portrait.”
Linda Swope Photographic Art: Victor, Idaho
When did you start your studio/business?
In 1978, Linda began her professional photography business pioneering Destination Weddings in Jackson, Wyoming. Although the business was hers, there was always pressure – because there were always clients. Now retired from the business, she is “… trying to be retired from photography” she tells me with a smile. “And reinventing my life.”
What motivated you to do so?
“My first camera was a Brownie. I was 10 at the time, and ever since, I’ve been taking pictures. I loved life – and still do – and I wanted to capture it all!”
What keeps you motivated?
“I’m so driven to be creative – and to produce – I just can’t stop. My ideas and my visions just have to come out.” She continues, “My reinvented self is having more fun because now I have no clients to please. My artwork has to please me. I’ve always had a lot of visions, and now I have the technique to put it all together — I have a massive catalog of old digital images to choose from to create what I see in my mind. For example, I have a picture of great horned owl I juxtaposed over another picture of a forest. You have to look at it a bit before you see it, but it fits so well. And even things I photograph now may be an element for something else.”
What, so far, do you feel you do best as it pertains to your studio/business?
“Since I’m now creating art rather than just photography, everyone tells me ‘I’ve never seen this (a piece of her work) before!’. My self-dabbling is becoming its own new thing.” Linda explained.
What can folks look forward to at your booth this week and the coming weeks?
Some new images, and crane-related pieces (Linda is giving a photography workshop for the upcoming Crane Festival on September 21st). Her work continues to evolve – “And it will become a surprise to all of us!”
