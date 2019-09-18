Chelsea Pottery, Victor, ID
When did you start your studio/business?
“Three years ago. Part-time at first, but now full-time. I found a job in Jackson for three days a week, which allowed me to have time to make functional wares in my home studio. I got a free kiln, bought a used pottery wheel, and made pottery every free moment I had. The Driggs Farmers market was really the kick off to actually selling my pottery to the public. ”
What motivated you to do so?
“I knew when I was in kindergarten that I wanted to be an artist. I went to art school and concentrated in Printmaking. Soon after, I took local community classes in ceramics and really felt motivated to make. After having my hands in all different mediums, I knew I had to focus, so I chose pottery. I spent a short time as a production potter but it didn’t leave me any time to make my own work, which I was desperate for. Not a day goes by that I’m not thinking, researching, or dreaming up new designs. It really comes down to loving what you do and needing to be creatively fueled everyday.
What keeps you motivated?
“It keeps me motivated to know my pottery is part of people’s homes and making them happy each day. I love hearing feedback from customers so I know to keep making those pots or how to make them better. I’m always striving to make that perfect mug, with the perfect handle that you’re always reaching for in the morning. My work is always evolving and that keeps me energized and excited for what is next. My husband has also been my biggest supporter in this whole process and continues to give me his time and the push to keep me organized and on task.
What, so far, do you feel you do best as it pertains to your studio/business?
“ I make my pottery, to be used. I make my own glazes, so I know they’re safe. And, I test all my products at home to make sure they ‘work’ before they’re ready to sell.” I want my pottery to be timeless editions to any home so I keep the glaze simple and keep the clay exposed for a more natural look. I listen to what my customers want and they help guide me in what I make next.
What can folks look forward to at your booth this week and the coming two weeks? And where can folks find you once the Market closes October 4th?
“More pots, new designs I’ve been dreaming up all summer. After the Market, you can contact me through my website, Chelseapotteryco.com or my Instagram @chelseapotteryco.com. If there is something you’re looking for, feel free to send me a message. People can pick up there pottery in Driggs during the off season and I can ship as well.
Close Knit Weavers, Teton Valley, by Stephanie Quinn, Marilyn Nishitani, and Susan Howell
When did you start your business?
“In June of 2019. All three of us were avid knitters and good friends. When one of us began weaving about a year ago, the other two soon joined in, and a new passion arose. Now we’re all close friends, hence ‘Close Knit Weavers’.”
What motivated you to do so?
“As our weaving developed, we began to joke, ‘How many scarves can you give away?’ And our business was born!”
What keeps you motivated?
“Just so many opportunities to create!” Indeed, shawls, ponchos, clever tunics, crocheted sacs, and – of course – scarves adorn three sides of their booth at the Farmer’s Market. “Just when you think you know your specialty, another new yarn comes along, offering you a new way to put color and texture together.” And their yarns are varied – bamboo, silk, organic cotton, wools, and alpaca. Lots to choose from. They even craft their own shawl pins!
What, so far, do you feel you do best as it pertains to your business?
“We are very encouraging and supportive to those learning the art of weaving. We are all good at putting color and texture together. We listen to our customers and learn
from them what people want. And, we believe we are “honest” sellers – we’ll tell you if something looks good – or doesn’t! – on you.”
What can folks look forward to at your booth this week and the coming two weeks? And, where can folks find you once the Market is over (October 4th)?
“We’re moving into our fall lines – heavier scarves, shawls, and ponchos to bring to Market. We shall be at the Harvest Market at the Driggs City Center the weekend prior to Thanksgiving (Friday and Saturday, November 22nd and 23rd). On December 14th, we’ll be at the Presbyterian Church in Jackson for their annual Craft Fair. And, we’re planning a trunk show at Cryo Idaho on East Wallace Avenue in Driggs on February 8, 2020. And, we’ll do custom orders anytime for you – just email us at squinnderoo2@gmail.com.”
