Corbridge Country Berries:Maurine and David Corbridge, Milad, ID
When did you start your farm/business?
About 20 years ago. At the time, most of their 5 children were in their teens and needing jobs to earn money for college. So, David and Maurine put 1 1/2 acres into berry production – raspberries (red, yellow, purple), blackberries, and strawberries. All of their kids have done it – picked, packaged, sold, advertised and done the bookkeeping. In addition to earning money for college, they were able to use their experiences to write papers and use as projects in their classes.
What motivated you to do so?
“Our kids!” The whole family, including the in-laws, are a part of the berry patch. Although Maurine and David have hired a lady to manage the picking, they remain very much involved. “This year, we had up to 16 youth (ages 14-17) come and pick from 6 am to10 or 11 am. We pay them by the pound – the more they pick, the more they get paid, but they get paid extra when they pick so that the berries aren’t smashed and no one has to go over their row.” Maurine told me. “It’s a life-learning experience for them to learn to do a good job.”
What keeps you motivated?
Their business has grown – “It’s so big now!” Maurine states with pride. Since it’s so much a part of their home – “too big to separate” – they happily keep at it.
What, so far, do you feel you do best as it pertains to your farm/business?
“All our berries!” Maurine smiles broadly as she says this. “We take pride in our berries. We work at giving our customers a quality product.” All their berries are picked, put into temporary containers and brought into a refrigerator to cool before they are put into containers for selling.” Time-intensive, for sure, but “We love to do this.”
What can folks look forward to at your booth this week and the coming weeks?
“More berries!” As well as apples and peaches they get from Ridley Farms in nearby Brigham, UT. Folks are welcome to order flats ahead of the Market, but they need to let Maurine know by the Thursday of that week. Now’s the time – their last Driggs Farmer’s Market for this year is September 20!
Lark’s Meadow Farms: Kendall and Rachel Russell, Rexburg, ID
When did you start your farm/business?
Rachel’s family began a sheep farm in Rexburg a number of years ago. About 10 years ago, Kendall and Rachel took it over.
What motivated you to do so?
At the time, Kendall was involved in cheese-making – and there were sheep “in the family”, so to speak! So, he and Rachel took over the farm.
What keeps you motivated?
For Kendall, he loves making cheese, being a farmer, and working for himself. There are now 100 sheep on the farm.
For Rachel, she has been able to pursue her interest in bread-making. Each week, she turns out a variety of long-fermented, non-sourdough, dairy-free (she may put cheese in some) bread. Of the 11 different kinds of bread she makes, you can find several of them at the Market each week.
What, so far, do you feel you do best as it pertains to your farm/business?
For Kendall, it’s cheese-making. For Rachel, bread-making. In addition to making the cheeses, Kendal does the sales and marketing. This year, his interns, Hannah Walker and Leigh Senter take care of the farm work AND the creamery, where they are honing
their skills in preparation to begin their own sheep farm and creamery with another partner in northwestern Georgia. After they depart in November, Rachel and their daughter will take over those responsibilities.
What can folks look forward to at your booth this week and the coming weeks?
At least four different cheeses each week. Some favorites have been Poco Rojo, Rendezvous, Dulcinea, blue, and occasionally cheddar. And, of course, Rachel’s great bread!
