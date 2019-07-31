Sissy’s Sweet Shop Cupcakes with Elli and Lexie Hill
When did you start your business?
Our older sisters, Hailey and Cami Hill, started our business, Sissy’s Sweet Shop, seven years ago. We’ve been at the Driggs Farmer’s Market for the past four years.
What motivated you to do so?
We’ve always loved to bake cookies for Dad. He suggested we start a business — so we did! But, we wanted to make something more substantial than cookies. We decided upon cupcakes. And, we like making/saving money! Elli is looking forward to a church-sponsored youth trip abroad next summer when she is 16. She has a friend who’s in Cambodia this summer helping build a school, and she hopes to do something similar. Lexie enjoys saving her money for her future, whatever that may bring.
What keeps you motivated?
Elli: “I like how excited people get when they see our cupcakes.”
Lexie: “The people. How happy they get when they see what we bring each week.” They both feel they are getting known in the community.
What, so far, do you feel you do best as it pertains to your business?
Our positive attitudes! And, the cupcakes.
(and the reporter’s observation: stick-to-it-iveness. They baked for 13 hours yesterday, turning out 25 dozen cupcakes!)
What can folks look forward to at your booth this week and the coming weeks?
The “flavor of the week”. We test them out on our dad. He liked our maple bacon cupcake so much it’s now a regular item.
Winter Winds Artisanal Goat Cheeses with Lacey McNeff
When was the farm and business started?
Nathan Ray and Ginny Robbins landed in Victor to ski AND start Winter Winds Farm, in 2009.
What motivated them to do so?
Both Nathan and Ginny are passionate skiers and love the outdoors, which is why Teton Valley appealed to them. Nathan worked as a chef at Trio Restaurant in Jackson, and was instrumental in opening Local (restaurant), also in Jackson. He and Ginny were all the time getting their farm and cheese business going.
What keeps you and them motivated?
Lacey enjoys engaging in conversations with people around where their food comes from and how it is made. She is motivated to connect with the wonderful people in her community and provide them with a quality cheeses. “There’s a lot of love that goes into our cheeses. It’s truly a beautiful craft. And the goats are wonderful – sweet, kind, and smart. They all have their unique personalities, and want to be petted and loved.”
What, so far, do you feel you do best as it pertains to the farm and business?
Lacey – interacting with people and working with our goats. Farming and making cheese is a “continuing education”!
What can folks look forward to at your booth this week and the coming weeks?
We will always have our seven different cheeses: from the softest, mildest, freshest to our hardest, sharpest, longest-aged cheeses. We have three different soft-ripened chevres, and one is new this month — our herbed chevre made with thyme, local Jackpine culinary lavender, and lemon. We have two bloomy rind cheeses, one tar gouda (a raw cheese, i.e., made from unpasteurized goat’s milk), and one Teton tomme (also raw).
