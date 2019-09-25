Jil Green Studio, Alta, WY
When did you start your studio?
“Forty years ago, coincident with the beginning of my career as an outdoor clothing designer and developer. It started as a way for me to be creative beyond my work as a designer.”
What motivated you to do so?
“I took ceramics in college. When I retired from my design business four years ago, my need for a creative outlet was even stronger. I had a home studio where I constructed my ceramic pieces, but I didn’t have a kiln. So the kiln at Teton Arts has become the place where I fire and glaze all my work.”
What keeps you motivated?
“I have a need to experience and create new things. In addition to my ceramic pieces, I have moved into hypertufa which involves a wet blend of concrete mix, vermiculite, and peat moss or shredded gray board. When the blend dries, it becomes the matrix for many things – from special note cards to flower planters. I have lots of different flowers at home to work with. The Farmer’s Market has been a perfect outlet for me to share my creations with others – and make room in my home studio so I can create more!”
What, so far, do you feel you do best as it pertains to your studio?
“I constantly strive to create new things. My pieces are intentionally not perfect – each piece, each glaze is unique. Not even I could repeat one!”
What can folks look forward to at your booth this week and after the Market ends this season?
“I shall have some hypertufa with plants, and some little ceramic vases. After the Market ends, I plan to be at the Holiday Markets in Teton Valley. And, you can always email me at jil.green@gmail.com.
A Snail’s Pace Studio, Stacey Nail-Canedy, Teton Valley
When did you start your studio?
I started my “studio” in 2008.
What motivated you to do so?
I am a closet arts and crafter, and in 2008 I finally decided I needed to sell what I was making (and accumulating) in order to make room for other art and craft projects I wanted to pursue. I don’t really have a studio, rather a messy and colorful barn, which gives me plenty of space to spread out my many projects.
What keeps you motivated?
Learning new things, the creative process, and the change of seasons (thank you, Mother Nature) all keep me motivated to keep creating. I also admire the talent that lives in this valley — such a great community of folks creating and putting their arts and crafts out there. It’s very vulnerable but also liberating. I make things that connect me to this beautiful area, that make me smile — and I have fun creating them.”
What, so far, do you feel you do best as it pertains to your studio?
“Right now, I’m having a lot of fun with hand-built ceramic pieces, thanks to the welcoming environment and talented folks at Teton Arts. I’ve designed a little Idaho-shaped ceramic soap dish with tiny potato-shaped ceramic feet! They are adorable, can hold rings too and sit perfectly by your bathroom or kitchen sink. When customers see my little Idaho dishes, they smile and laugh. And that makes my day.”
What can folks look forward to at your booth this week and after the Market ends for the season?
“I have some freshly-fired and colorful hand-built trout platters that will be at this week’s market. These are food-safe decorative platters and make great holiday gifts for that fly-fisher person in your life. I’ll also have my little Idaho soap dishes wrapped in easy-to-go gift bags for the upcoming holiday season.
After the farmers’ market ends on Oct. 4th, folks can look forward to accessing my products and placing holiday orders by contacting me via Email: staceynail@yahoo.com.
