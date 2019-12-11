Western Spruce Budworm activity increased during last summer’s growing season. This native insect has caused light to moderate defoliation of Douglas-fir and subalpine fir trees across the Teton Basin Ranger District, on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, with the tips of branches receiving the most damage. As a result of this branch tip defoliation, many trees have a thin and bedraggled look. This also affects smaller trees, typically chosen for Christmas Tree use.
People looking to find a good candidate for a Christmas Tree permit, should focus on trees that are in the open and not underneath the crown of a larger overtopping tree. Open grown trees are generally fuller and healthier due to obtaining full sunlight from all sides and less competition for resources from other trees. Additionally, small conifers within Aspen stands or in sagebrush country will see less spruce budworm activity, with less affects to the branch tips.
Western spruce budworm has one generation each year. In mid-summer, the adult, orange to tan mottled colored moths will begin to fly and lay eggs. Larvae hatch from eggs in about 10 days. They do not feed but hibernate in silken shelters in bark crevices. The next spring they bore into the buds and feed on the expanding needles. During late June and July budworm caterpillars descend from the larger trees on silk threads to land on smaller, understory trees. Budworm populations generally decrease when populations of their natural enemies catch-up, during unusually harsh winter temperatures or spring frosts, or starvation when they eat all available food sources.
Normally, spruce budworm does not kill mature trees, but may cause reduced growth and dead tops. Large trees stressed by consecutive years of heavy defoliation may be more prone to attack by bark beetles. Smaller trees are less tolerant of defoliation and experience more mortality than larger trees.
Control options are limited over large areas. The best way to reduce the effects of budworm is to have Douglas-fir and true firs growing vigorously in stands with pines and other tree species. For backyard trees, defoliation can be directly reduced by killing the budworm caterpillars. Several chemical and biological insecticides are available for treating individual trees or small sized tree stands. These treatments are most effective when larvae are small and have just begun to feed, typically early summer. Private landowners wishing to treat individual trees with budworm infestations should contact their local Idaho Department of Lands or Extension area office for additional information. Cultural practices such as thinning, watering and fertilizing, which promote tree vigor, may help trees better withstand repeated attacks.
More details on western spruce budworm can be found on the internet at:
