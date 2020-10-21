The Teton Valley News is seeking a reporter who is enthusiastic about community journalism. Newspaper and photography experience is a plus but not required. The perfect candidate is a self-starter who loves asking questions, can write clean copy on a variety of topics, and meets weekly deadlines. Internet literacy and good communication skills are a must. Bilingual is a bonus. This position offers benefits, flexible hours (no more driving Teton Pass), a supportive work environment, and a ski pass. Please submit a resume and writing sample to candersen@tetonvalleynews.net.
