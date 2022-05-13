Steve Koning, a community member with a big impact on the regional river scene, died on May 15 in a tragic kayaking accident in northwest Montana.
Steve, 50, was a Jackson business owner and boating guide with decades of professional experience and a reputation for caution, cool-headedness, and kindness. He lived in Victor with his wife Danielle.
"He was pretty low-key, but he really loved getting out on the water, going camping, enjoying everything about the area and this little town," Danielle said on Wednesday.
Steve, along with two other Teton Valley boaters and a visiting friend, had planned for several months to do a big kayaking trip, initially hoping to catch the run-off in California. When it didn't seem like those flows would materialize, they turned their attention to the Yaak River, a tributary of the Kootenai. As they embarked what was supposed to be a ten-day trip through Class III-V whitewater, heavy rain and warming caused snow melt to rapidly increase the flows.
"It was not what they expected, it was bigger than they thought," Danielle said. "It was pushy water."
Three days in, Steve dropped into a line first and was knocked unconscious. His companions weren't able to rescue him, and his body was recovered three hours later near the Montana-Idaho line, according to the Lincoln County sheriff.
"I know they're feeling pretty torn up," Danielle said about Steve's partners. "That was a terrible phone call to get."
Danielle and Steve met in Jackson in 1999, shortly after he had purchased Snake River Kayak and Canoe with Brooks Holmes. They moved together to Teton Valley and bought a house in 2004, then got married in 2006.
"Steve and Danielle's relationship was always something incredible to admire," said Frank Prenot. He and his wife Traci were good friends with the Konings and often joined them on boating trips.
Steve and Brooks sold the operation to Rendezvous River Sports in 2011 but Steve kept the coveted Yellowstone National Park permits and has offered day tours and overnight trips in the park as Geyser Kayak Tours every summer since.
"He would joke, he used to see the old river guys around in Jackson, and now he is the old river guy," Danielle said.
Since selling her Victor business, Local Joe Coffee Drive-Thru, to Alpine Air Coffee Roasting in 2019, Danielle has assisted Steve with the guiding outfit. Geyser Kayak Tours already has quite a few pre-bookings for this summer, and she intends to keep the operation going.
"It was mostly Steve running it, but we have some great guides—most are long-time returners," she said.
The couple often spent winters sailing and looking for new experiences on the water. They had just returned from a spring bike trip to Vernal, Utah. "When he wasn't kayaking, I could persuade him to go mountain biking," Danielle said. "He was my adventure partner and my best friend."
She said that she's received a massive outpouring of love from the community and has heard from boaters around the region.
"He's going to be missed," she said. "He was friends with everyone, always willing to go out and do something fun and enjoy a cold beer afterwards."
Traci and Frank echoed that sentiment. "We always loved doing anything in the out-of-doors with Steve. The things we will miss most are his infectious smile, flowing positivity, and enthusiasm for life he brought to everything he did," Frank said. "No matter if it was snowboarding, kayaking, biking, or even some guitar around the campfire, he was the guy you wanted along on your adventure."
Danielle plans to hold a celebration of life for Steve sometime this summer.